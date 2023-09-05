Watch CBS News
Local News

West Sacramento homicide suspect arrested in Nevada

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SPARKS, Nv. – A man with a homicide warrant out for his arrest in West Sacramento was arrested in Nevada on Labor Day.

Sparks police announced on Monday that they served a search warrant at a home along the 1300 block of Full Moon Way. It came after West Sacramento police contacted them about a homicide arrest warrant they had obtained.

Detectives said Jayden Sevon Davis was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in West Sacramento. The specific incident he's being linked to has not been disclosed.

Davis was arrested as he left the Full Moon Way home in Sparks.

No other details have been released. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 8:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.