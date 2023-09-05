West Sacramento homicide suspect arrested in Nevada

SPARKS, Nv. – A man with a homicide warrant out for his arrest in West Sacramento was arrested in Nevada on Labor Day.

Sparks police announced on Monday that they served a search warrant at a home along the 1300 block of Full Moon Way. It came after West Sacramento police contacted them about a homicide arrest warrant they had obtained.

Detectives said Jayden Sevon Davis was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in West Sacramento. The specific incident he's being linked to has not been disclosed.

Davis was arrested as he left the Full Moon Way home in Sparks.

No other details have been released.