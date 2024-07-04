4th of July celebrations go on in Stockton despite triple-digit heat

STOCKTON — The heat did not slow down Fourth of July celebrations in San Joaquin County.

The annual downtown Stockton parade kicked off early Thursday morning to beat the heat and keep tradition alive.

The Stockton Ports will have their fireworks display light up the night sky Thursday night after the game, and despite the heat, they're expecting a sold-out crowd.

"This is Stockton. It might be 111 to 112 today, but we're definitely used to the heat in the summer," Stockton resident Matt Beckwith said. "And we're all just hugging that shade line right now."

Trying to stay cool under the hot sun, Beckwith also had to stay in the holiday spirit.

"Got to come out to the parade. I only get to wear this once a year so this is the required uniform of the day right?" he said while decked out in red, white and blue.

Hundreds of Stocktonians packed under trees to grab any sliver of shade to enjoy the annual 4th of July parade.

The festival at the Weber Point Event Center brought people ice cream, aguas frescas, and water to cool down as much as possible.

"Fan safety is the most important thing on a day like this," said Chris Zavaglio with the Stockton Ports.

Zavaglio is the assistant general manager with the Ports and knows how hot Stockton can get. He wants people to stay cool all the way through to the fireworks show.

"Make sure people can stay for the fireworks show at the end of the game. Make sure we have the biggest and best show in the area which we do," he said.

The firework show is set to happen at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, hopefully after a Stockton Ports win.

