4th of July celebrations brought better weather and water temperatures for crowds

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Better weather and slightly warmer temps in waterways had people packing Sacramento area lakes and rivers for Independence Day.

The American River is still cold, but it certainly did not keep people away.

"I'm going to stay here for most of the day," Albert Ortiz said Tuesday.

Further east on the river, kayakers basked under the sun near Rainbow Bridge in Folsom.

Following river warnings brought on during the great melt, American River Raft Rentals finally saw a bump in business again.

"The most commonly asked question right now is: 'Is the river safe?' No river is safe," said American River Raft Rentals co-owner Kent Hansen. "This is a river where you're in nature and you always want to make sure you give Mother Nature its full respect."

While Sacramento Metro Fire anticipates more people hitting the river in the coming weeks, it has already seen a dangerous trend ahead of the Fourth of July.

"We've had dozens of water rescues early this year," Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said. "It's a little bit more than what we've anticipated — or more than normal."

From the American River to Folsom Lake, people formed long lines eagerly trying to get inside the water before noon.

"I sent out a group text to my buddies because they're supposed to be here> As you can see, we (sic) thin," said John Burleson. "Man, they ain't letting them in."

Once in the gate, despite the trek and packed beach, people found it worthwhile.

"I think it's just sunshine, vitamin D and friends, good friends, and good food. I'm a water lover," Leslie Kao said.

On this holiday, some are just thankful for the simple things in life.

"It doesn't get any better than this. It's not like 100 degrees like last weekend," Deborah Horrick said. "This is perfect."