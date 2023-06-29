4th of July fireworks: Where to catch them in the Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO -- With the Fourth of July just around the corner, many are looking forward to celebrating the day the way they know how - with fireworks.

However, as Sacramento County is taking steps to discourage illegal firework use, it may be easier to catch the fireworks at the various events that are happening all around the area.

Here's a list of events with a firework display this upcoming weekend.

PAID EVENTS

Rancho Cordova Fourth of July

July 3 and 4

A two-day celebration that features a morning race and a parade, you can also expect concerts in the evening and a fireworks display at Hagan Community Park. There is also a free hot air balloon ride that allows you to feel the freedom of flight. The admission fee is $5 online and $10 at the door.

Fourth on the Field at Sutter Health Park

July 4

Celebrate the night with entertainment, including contests such as a water balloon toss and a pie-eating contest, a live band to groove to, and food trucks to keep your appetite satisfied throughout the night. There's even a kids' area to make sure the young ones don't get bored, and adults can enjoy the Beer Garden. The admission fee is $14 in advance and $16 on the day of. There's also a family pack available.

FREE EVENTS

Elk Grove Salute to the Red, White, and Blue

July 4

A family-friendly event featuring live music by a 90s cover band, a bike parade, food, and a spectacular fireworks show, SacRT is offering free shuttle rides to Elk Grove Park. The event is free admission to all, but parking is $10 per vehicle.

Roseville 4th of July Celebration

July 4

Make merry with the kid-friendly activities, games, and a parade that is touted to be the highlight of the event. There is also a firework extravaganza that will, no doubt, entertain all the attendees. Admission is free, but parking is $10 per vehicle.

Citrus Heights: Stars & Stripes Celebration

July 1

This is the first year Citrus Heights is organizing a celebration and the event is packed with fun activities for both adults and children, including a local band and a Kids Zone. Held at Van Maren Park, bringing lawn chairs is encouraged. Admission is free.

4th of July Celebration and Fireworks Show

July 4

Country music takes center stage at this celebration in Vacaville with Crossman Connection, a local group, performing at the event. Spend the evening dancing, singing, and enjoying great food, with fireworks ending the night with a bang. Admission is free.

Grass Valley 4th of July Festivities

July 4

The celebration kicks off in the morning at 8 a.m. with the annual Family Pancake Breakfast, which is then followed by children's games, live music by the Nevada County Concert Band, and a parade at 10 a.m. The evening entertainment begins at 5 p.m. with music, food and drinks, and of course, a firework display.

4th of July Bike Parade and Festival

July 4

This fun-filled festival hosted by Arden Park Recreation begins at 10 a.m. with a parade, where you'll see walkers, bikers, cars, and even golf carts. Expect live music, inflatables for the kids, food, and a raffle.