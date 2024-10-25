Watch CBS News
4-year-old hospitalized after reportedly shooting himself in Sacramento, police say

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A 4-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he reportedly shot himself in south Sacramento on Friday afternoon, police say. 

Around 1:45 p.m., police said they received reports that the boy had shot himself along the 4500 block of Mack Road.

The boy was rushed to the hospital where police say he is stable.

Officers are at the scene investigating the shooting. 

Crime scene tape and officers are seen investigating outside of the H&R Block and the Discount Cigarettes and Cigars shop in the parking lot at the corner of Mack Road and Franklin Boulevard.

