4 taken to hospital after 5-vehicle pile-up in Sacramento County

ANTELOPE – Four people were taken to the hospital after a five-vehicle pile-up in Sacramento County on Saturday afternoon, firefighters said.

Crews responded to Daly Avenue and Roseville Road in the Antelope area around 3:15 p.m. where they found a five-vehicle pile-up.

Fire crews freed one person from the wreckage. Four people were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injury, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

Crews arrived to a 5 vehicle pile up, with a victim trapped. Crews worked to extricate the victim, and they were freed from the wreckage. A total of 4 patients were transported with varying degrees of injury. The incident is being investigated by CHP.



Please don’t drive… pic.twitter.com/iKZupeBW86 — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 13, 2024

The CHP is investigating the crash. CBS Sacramento has reached out to the CHP to learn more about the crash.