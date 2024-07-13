4 taken to hospital after 5-vehicle pile-up in Sacramento County
ANTELOPE – Four people were taken to the hospital after a five-vehicle pile-up in Sacramento County on Saturday afternoon, firefighters said.
Crews responded to Daly Avenue and Roseville Road in the Antelope area around 3:15 p.m. where they found a five-vehicle pile-up.
Fire crews freed one person from the wreckage. Four people were taken to the hospital with varying degrees of injury, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.
The CHP is investigating the crash. CBS Sacramento has reached out to the CHP to learn more about the crash.