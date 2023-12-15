4 people, including 2 teens, arrested in October Vacaville shooting

VACAVILLE - Four people, including two teenage boys, have been arrested in connection with a shooting that sent one man to the hospital in October in Vacaville, the police department said.

The shooting took place on the 500 block of Somerville Circle at about 6 a.m. on Oct. 29. Officers said a 37-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the street.

He was taken to the hospital, where police said he remains in stable condition and is receiving treatment.

On Thursday, officers served a search warrant at an apartment on the 1500 block of Alamo Drive in Vacaville. They also served two search warrants in Vallejo.

After serving the search warrants, police said the following suspects were arrested:

Dallas Deleon, 32, from Vallejo on conspiracy to commit murder, child endangerment and parole violation charges.

Davina Espinoza, 22, from Vallejo on conspiracy to commit murder and child endangerment charges.

A 15-year-old boy from Vallejo on a conspiracy to commit murder charge.

A 14-year-old boy from Vallejo on a conspiracy to commit murder charge.

During the search, officers said they found three guns. They said additional weapons charges will be sought.

The Vallejo Police Department and Solano County Sheriff's Office assisted the Vacaville Police Department with conducting the search warrants.