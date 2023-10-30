Early morning Vacaville shooting leaves man in critical condition

VACAVILLE - A man was shot in Vacaville on Sunday morning and his shooter is on the loose.

According to Vacaville police, just before 6 a.m., there were reports of gunfire in the 500 block of Somerville Circle. Police dispatch fielded multiple calls from residents reporting what sounded like gunshots. One caller, in particular said a man was found lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.

Vacaville PD

Officers from the Vacaville Police Department went to the scene to investigate and provide assistance. When they arrived, they found a man in the street, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers administered medical aid to victim, a 37-year-old Vacaville resident, police say. The man was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical attention. As of the latest update, he remains in critical condition.

Vacaville police detectives are actively investigating what led up to the shooting. The community is urged to assist by providing any information they may have. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sullivan at 707.469.4857.