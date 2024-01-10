4 people escape unhurt after crashing off Highway 50 in Placerville

PLACERVILLE – Somehow, four people escaped without being injured after the car they were in crashed off of Highway 50 in the high country.

According to the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, the incident happened last weekend.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up upside down after crashing about 100' down the embankment near Highway 50 and Placerville Drive.

Scene of the crash showing how far the car fell down the embankment. El Dorado County Fire Protection District

First responders from several different agencies, including Cal Fire and Diamond Springs El Dorado Fire Protection District, responded to help.

Despite needing extrication, and the car being totaled, firefighters said all four people weren't hurt.

While it's unclear what factors led up to this crash, driving conditions are expected to be tricky – if not downright dangerous – the next few days in the Sierra Nevada as a cold winter storm moves through.