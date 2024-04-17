Infant, 3 others killed in fiery California crash identified

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - The four people who were killed in a crash over the weekend in Manteca have been identified.

The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner identified the victims as 44-year-old Arriaga Bonifacio Negrete, 40-year-old Liliana Guerrero Mendoza, 12-year-old Jorge Negrete Guerrero, and 4-month-old David Negrete Guerrero.

The crash happened Saturday night near Van Ryn Avenue after a minivan traveling on Highway 120 left the road and caught on fire.

Investigators said the driver was traveling west on the highway when they lost control, hit the center median and continued west before becoming airborne and traversing the Van Ryn Avenue undercrossing. The vehicle then caught on fire.

Cellphone video captured a group of people attempting to flip the van over.

A 6-year-old, 9-year-old and 14-year-old were rushed to the hospital with major injuries. Their latest condition is unknown.