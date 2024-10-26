4 juveniles detained after stolen car at sideshow later crashes in West Sacramento, police say

4 juveniles arrested after car in sideshow crashes in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – Four juveniles were detained when police located a stolen vehicle crashed after it was seen doing donuts late Friday night at a sideshow in West Sacramento, police said.

The initial reports came in about sideshow activities taking place near Kegle and Julian Drive late Friday night. When officers arrived, they said they found a large group in the area with about 30 vehicles.

Officers said they saw an orange Dodge Charger doing donuts at the intersection, so they attempted to stop the driver.

But the driver took off at high speeds, officers said. Due to the large number of people and vehicles, police did not initiate a chase.

A short time later, police said the charger was involved in a crash near Reed and KOVR Drive. When police located the crash, the occupants were seen running westbound.

Police said they detained four juveniles and no one was injured. They also said they determined the vehicle was stolen out of Modesto.