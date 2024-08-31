4 arrested after police recover $6K worth of stolen merchandise in Lodi

LODI – More than $6,000 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered and multiple suspects were arrested after police responded to two reports of thefts in progress in Lodi earlier this week, police said Saturday.

The Lodi Police Department received a report on Thursday that several people were stealing a large quantity of cosmetic items from the CVS on Kettleman Lane.

The suspects took off and weren't located by the time police arrived.

But less than an hour later, police said they responded to Target for reports that a theft was in progress where the suspects were also reported to be taking large quantities of cosmetic items.

Deputies in unmarked vehicles from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office were able to follow the suspects until police in marked vehicles arrived.

The suspects were pulled over and identified as 32-year-old Milton Williams, 20-year-old Julayia Wright, 20-year-old Stevenie Clark and 22-year-old Paris White, all from Sacramento and Elk Grove.

During a search of the vehicle, officers said they recovered more than $5,000 worth of stolen merchandise from the two stores. They said they also recovered $1,300 worth of merchandise from two other thefts that weren't reported.

The four suspects were arrested on charges of grand theft and conspiracy.