4.8-magnitude earthquake rattles Humboldt County
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - A 4.8-magnitude earthquake has struck Humboldt County.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake happened at 3:20 a.m. Monday approximately 11 miles east of Petrolia, California. It was felt as far north as Crescent City and as far south as Elk.
It was followed at around 3:31 a.m. by a 4.1-magnitude earthquake about 17 miles west of Humbolt Hill. A third quake, this one a magnitude 3.1, happened just after 6 a.m. near where the first one occurred.
So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.