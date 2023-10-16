Watch CBS News
4.8-magnitude earthquake rattles Humboldt County

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

HUMBOLDT COUNTY - A 4.8-magnitude earthquake has struck Humboldt County. 

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake happened at 3:20 a.m. Monday approximately 11 miles east of Petrolia, California. It was felt as far north as Crescent City and as far south as Elk.

It was followed at around 3:31 a.m. by a 4.1-magnitude earthquake about 17 miles west of Humbolt Hill. A third quake, this one a magnitude 3.1, happened just after 6 a.m. near where the first one occurred.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or damage.

First published on October 16, 2023 / 6:29 AM

