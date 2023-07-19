3 arrested in May North Sacramento shooting caught on video that left 4 people hurt

SACRAMENTO – Three people are now under arrest and facing attempted murder charges in connection to a North Sacramento shooting that left four people hurt in May.

Sacramento police said the incident happened back on the night of May 13 near Del Paso Boulevard and Fairfield Street. Officers responded and found two juveniles at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Two adults later showed up at the hospital with wounds.

All the injuries were not-life-threatening, police said.

On Wednesday, detectives announced that three people – 19-year-old Davon Lewis-Mills, 20-year-old Demetreice Smith, and a juvenile – had been arrested on attempted murder charges.

Exactly what led up to the shooting remains under investigation.

The shooting is part of the surge of violence Del Paso Boulevard has been experiencing in recent months.