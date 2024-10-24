Ironman race returns to Sacramento this weekend. Here's a list of road closures

Sacramento gears up for the return of Ironman

SACRAMENTO – Thousands of athletes are expected to participate in the 2024 Ironman California race in Sacramento on Sunday.

Athletes will start with a 2.4-mile swim down the American River to the Sacramento River before getting out near Tower Bridge. They will transition to a 112-mile bike ride through the Sacramento area's farmland before transitioning to a marathon along the Sacramento River and ending at the California State Capitol.

The triathlon will be on Sunday and will force some roads in the Sacramento area to close for the event.

Thursday to Sunday closures

From Thursday to 1 p.m. Monday, Capitol Mall will be closed from 5th to 9th streets as organizers prepare for the race.

Race day closures

The following roads will be closed on Sunday:

City of Sacramento

Tower Bridge Gateway from Riverfront Street to Front Street (east side) from 4 a.m. to noon

Front Street Parking Strip from I Street to Neasham Circle from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Neasham Circle at Front Street from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Southbound Front Street from Neasham Circle to Broadway from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Eastbound Jibboom Street Bridge from Sacramento River Bike Trail to Natomas Park Drive from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

R Street from 2nd to 7th streets from 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday

7th Street from R to N streets from 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Monday

N Street from 7th to 13th streets from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Monday

L Street from 9th to 15th streets from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday

9th Street from L to N streets from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday

City of West Sacramento

Tower Bridge Gateway from Riverfront Street to Front Street (east side) from 4 a.m. to noon

Riverfront Street from Mill Street to Tower Bridge Gateway from 3 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ballpark Drive from 5th Street to Riverfront Street from 3 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mill Street from Riverfront Street to 5th Street 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

S. River Road from Mill Street to Locks Drive from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Village Parkway from South River Road to Gregory Avenue from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Gregory Avenue Village Parkway to S River Road from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

S River Road from Gregory Avenue to Babel Slough Road from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Yolo County

Babel Slough Road from S. River Road to Pumphouse Road from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pumphouse Road from Babel Slough Road to Jefferson Boulevard from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jefferson Boulevard from Pumphouse Road to Courtland Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Courtland Road from Jefferson Boulevard to Ryer Avenue from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ryer Avenue from Courtland Road to Oxford Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Solano County

Ryer Avenue from Oxford Road to Holland Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Miner Slough Bridge from Holland Road to Ryer Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

E Ryer Road from Miner Slough Bride to Elevator Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Freeway closures

Westbound Highway 50 offramp from 5th Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday

Eastbound Highway 50 onramp from River Road near 15th Street.

More information about the event can be found online.