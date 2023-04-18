2023 Sacramento County Fair set to return Memorial Day Weekend

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento County Fair is coming back on Memorial Day Weekend this year, organizers announced on Tuesday.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sacramento County Fair made a triumphant return at Cal Expo in 2022.

This year's edition of the county fair will have more than 30 rides in its Midway of Fun – including a new ride named "Ali Baba" that takes riders 50-feetin the air, then coming down and giving people sensation of a skydiving freefall.

Organizers say the county fair is set to open on May 25 and will run through May 29. Tickets will be $12 for adults, and children under 12 free.

A little later in the summer, from July 14 to 30, the California State Fair and Food Festival will be returning as well.