2 headlining acts announced for Cal State Fair 2023

SACRAMENTO -- Two headlining acts have been announced for the California State Fair at Cal Expo in July.

Country singer Scotty McCreery and alternative rock band Gin Blossoms will be performing during the event as part of the Toyota Concert Series.

McCreery became popular after he won season 10 of American Idol, and he will be performing on Thursday, July 20.

Gin Blossoms shone in movies and tv shows, with several of their hit songs featured in the movie Speed and tv series The Vampire Diaries. The band is performing on Friday, July 28.

The concerts are free with a general admission ticket, which costs $16 at the door and $14 with advance purchase. However, fans can reserve a seat for an additional $25.

There are other pricing tiers available for packages, children and seniors too, and tickets are already available online.

The 2023 California State Fair and Food Festival will run from July 14 to 30, 2023.