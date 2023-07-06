Watch CBS News
Local News

20 people rescued from elevator at Sacramento International Airport

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — Nearly two dozen people were rescued from an elevator at Sacramento International Airport Wednesday night.

Airport officials said 20 people were inside one elevator, which malfunctioned from having too many people on it. Of those 20, 16 people who were part of one family tried to get on the elevator at once.

The elevator malfunctioned at approximately 7:20 p.m. and no one got out until around 8:13 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 9:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.