2 women dead in shooting at Arden Arcade apartment complex, homicide investigation underway

2 women dead in shooting at Arden Arcade apartment complex parking lot

2 women dead in shooting at Arden Arcade apartment complex parking lot

2 women dead in shooting at Arden Arcade apartment complex parking lot

ARDEN ARCADE – Two women have died after a shooting at an Arden Arcade apartment complex late Wednesday night.

The scene in the parking lot of a complex along the 1100 block of Howe Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation, but the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed the incident was a double homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Both women died at the scene, the sheriff's office said. Their identities have not been released at this point in the investigation.