2 suspects in deadly Ceres home invasion to appear in court this month

CERES — Two suspects in a 2022 deadly Ceres home invasion are expected to appear in court over the next two weeks.

Both suspects face homicide charges in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Christian Sanchez during a home invasion along Gondring Road during the early morning of September 27, 2022, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

A 19-year-old, who was a minor at the time of the incident, was arrested back on September 13, 2023. Jesus Galan, 24, was the second person arrested and was taken into custody on February 7, 2024.

The teen is expected in court on March 22 for a transfer hearing. He currently remains in custody at juvenile hall.

Galan is set to appear in court on March 25.

Surveillance footage from the night of the home invasion shows Sanchez with a gun pointed at his head. Six masked gunmen led Sanchez back inside the home, where they demanded money before authorities said they killed him.