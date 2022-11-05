Ceres family releases video of deadly home invasion hoping for answers

CERES — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Ceres back in September. Graphic surveillance video shows the terrifying moments before he was killed. So far, detectives have no leads.

Now, the family is releasing the video without permission from detectives, claiming the investigation isn't moving fast enough.

The video shows Cristian Sanchez with a gun held to his head. Sanchez was led into his home by six masked gunmen moments before detectives say he was killed.

The surveillance video, shared by the 209 times, was posted by Cristian Sanchez's sister on social media and shows the six men forcing Sanchez inside his Ceres home before demanding money and answers.

The suspects can be heard shouting, "Oh, there's kids in the house?" and "Where's the f------ money at? Where's everybody?"

The caption underneath the video says the family is worried the case will run cold. They hope the surveillance video will help track down the suspects despite the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office advising against its release.

The group can be seen attempting to smash the surveillance camera, but it was too late.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CBS13 this video is in fact real but wouldn't say whether they have any leads at all.

It's the only real evidence loved ones have shared with the world, asking the public if anyone recognizes the suspects or their voices to come forward, demanding Justice for Cristian.