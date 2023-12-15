2 suspects arrested in March shooting of 2 teens in Galt

GALT - Two suspects, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting that sent two teenagers to the hospital in Galt in March, police said.

The shooting happened on Twin Cities and Marengo roads. Police said two teenagers, ages 15 and 17, were shot multiple times.

Both teens were taken to the hospital and one was in critical condition following the shooting.

The shooting was down the street from Liberty Ranch High School and forced all campus activities to be canceled on the night of the shooting.

On Dec. 9, police said they arrested 18-year-old Juan Blanco of Lodi. He is being held in jail without bail on charges of attempted homicide and shooting into an inhabited dwelling/vehicle.

A juvenile was arrested but no information was released due to their age.