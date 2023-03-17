Shooting suspect search continues in Galt; 1 of 2 teens hurt still in critical condition

Police still searching for Galt shooting suspect that fired on 2 teens in a car

GALT -- Galt Police are searching for the shooting suspect that they said sent two teenagers to the hospital on Wednesday night.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Twin Cities and Marengo Roads. Galt police said the 15 and 17-year-old were shot multiple times. One teen has been released from the hospital, but the other is still in critical condition.

Neighbors near where the shooting happened are wondering how something like this could happen in their community.

"Here we are like a cow town," said Cindy Moses who lives near where the shooting happened. "We got cows out here on twin cities and goats behind us with horses. To hear this, it is just wow."

Galt was back to its quiet self on Thursday, after violence happened at the intersection of Twin Cities and Marengo Road.

"We heard several bangs," said Legarde Moses, who saw and heard the crime scene. "We thought it was a neighbor pounding on the wall."

Galt Police said it was a drive-by shooting that initially sent two teen boys to the hospital. A third teen was found inside the car uninjured.

"Blood was just gushing everywhere," said Cindy.

The couple was disturbed it happened so close to where they live.

"We heard that the kid was shot in the neck and the side and pretty bad and he was bleeding pretty bad," said Legarde. "There was a gentleman there that was giving him CPR when I arrived there."

Right down the street from where this happened is Liberty Ranch High School.

"I am surprised quite a bit," said Conrad Padilla, who has lived in Galt for 30 years. "Because we do not get a whole lot of that here in Galt."

Galt Joint Unified High School District's superintendent Lisa Pettis told CBS13 all campus activities at Liberty were canceled Wednesday night. There were also several athletic teams that returned to campus, and they waited until they all safely got picked up to go home. The night custodians were also sent home.

On Thursday, counselors were provided at every high school campus for students, but Superintendent Pettis did not know if the injured teens were students in the district.

She said that campuses did see a slight decline in enrollment Thursday.

Cindy and Legarde said they are used to people speeding on the street where the shooting happened.

"The kids use Morengo since it is a nice straightaway for racing, so we hear a lot of that," said Legarde.

They think this incident was a case of road rage, but are still surprised to see this happen:

"Back in our day you flip someone off, they flip you off you," said Cindy. "But now the extent of the way things are going, it is just like how do you just do that?"

The identities of the victims, the suspect, and a motive are still not known.