2 suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting along Gordon Drive in South Sacramento

2 suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting in South Sacramento

2 suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting in South Sacramento

2 suspects arrested in connection with fatal shooting in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO - Two men are behind bars, accused of firing their guns during a gang-related incident last Friday that ended with one person dead and two others injured.

The incident happened in the 5300 block of Gordon Drive, just off Stockton Boulevard. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, when first responders arrived on the scene, one of the victims was not responsive and CPR was started while tourniquets were deployed on the other two. All three victims were taken to the hospital. Deputies later announced that one of the victims had died.

Investigators say the suspects shot at the victims, misidentifying them as rival gang members. It turns out the victims were innocent bystanders.

The names of the suspects and their identities will be released later on Friday, the sheriff's office says.