2 people and pets forced from their home by fire in Elk Grove

Fire displaces couple in Elk Grove Fire displaces couple in Elk Grove 00:43

ELK GROVE - Two people, along with their pets, were forced to evacuate from their home in Elk Grove on Tuesday.

At around 3:40 a.m., a fire broke out at a home on 6908 Sandy Souza Way in Elk Grove. According to the Cosumnes Fire Department, the fire started in a bedroom and spread to other parts of the home.

Two people inside the home at the time were alerted to the presence of smoke. They were able to take their two cats and dog with them before safely getting out.

Firefighters have not said how the fire was started.