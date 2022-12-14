Watch CBS News
2 drivers killed in head-on crash near Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

San Joaquin County road shut down due to deadly crash
San Joaquin County road shut down due to deadly crash 00:18

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – Part of a road in San Joaquin County has been shut down due to a deadly crash early Wednesday morning.

san-joaquin-co-deadly-crash.jpg
One of the vehicles involved in the crash.

The scene is on East Mariposa Road, near Santa Ana Way, southeast of Stockton.

California Highway Patrol says it appears a sedan crossed into the opposing lane of traffic and hit another vehicle. The sedan then continued out of control and then ultimately caught on fire. 

Officers say both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. No other occupants were in either car. 

Investigators believe speed was possibly a factor due to the violent nature of the crash. 

December 14, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

