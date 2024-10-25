Father, son arrested after 10 dogs found malnourished in Stanislaus County, deputies say

OAKDALE – A father and son were arrested in Stanislaus County after deputies located 10 dogs, including puppies, malnourished and in need of care, authorities said.

On Thursday morning, deputies responded to Oak Creek Court in unincorporated Oakdale around 10 a.m. for reports of a welfare check of an ederly man, deputies said.

This is where they say they found "deplorable conditions and 10 severely neglected dogs."

Some of the dogs were puppies. Deputies said one dog had died while the others were left without proper food and water. Deputies added they were malnourished, emaciated and in need of urgent veterinarian care.

Animal control responded to help rescue the dogs.

Deputies said they arrested 65-year-old Jimmy Haston and 42-year-old Joshua Haston for numerous counts of animal cruelty.

The fire department also responded to take care of toxic fumes coming from within the home, deputies said.