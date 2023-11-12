Watch CBS News
2 arrested in deadly Linda drive-by shooting

MARYSVILLE - Two suspects, including one juvenile, were arrested in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in Linda Thursday night, the Yuba County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said officers with the Folsom Police Department arrested a juvenile and 20-year-old Jordin Taylor during a traffic stop in Folsom on Saturday.

The juvenile was booked into the Tri-County Juvenile Hall and was charged with murder, deputies said. Taylor was booked into the Yuba County Jail for being an accessory to the homicide. Her bail was set at $500,000.

Around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, deputies said they responded to a shooting near the Yuba Garden Apartments on the 1800 block of Smartsville Road.

Deputies said a 19-year-old was shot and killed. At the scene, deputies said they found shell casings and said the incident appeared to be isolated.

