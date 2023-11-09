1 dead in Yuba County drive-by shooting, deputies say

YUBA COUNTY - One person is dead after a drive-by shooting in Yuba County Thursday night, the Yuba County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened outside of an apartment complex, deputies said. The scene is near the Yuba Garden Apartments on the 1700 block of Smartsville Road, near Simpson Lane, in the Linda area.

No information leading up to the shooting or a possible suspect was immediately available.

Deputies said the shooting was reported just after 6:15 p.m.

Linda is about 40 miles north of Sacramento with a population of about 17,800 people.