2 arrested in deadly Fourth of July shooting in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Two minors were arrested in connection to a Fourth of July shooting in south Sacramento that left one person dead, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the suspected gunman was a 15-year-old who was booked into juvenile hall on a murder charge. A 17-year-old suspect was booked into juvenile hall and faces a robbery charge.

Both suspects were arrested on Sunday.

Investigators said the suspects and two victims had met on July 4th for an illegal gun sale that went awry. This prompted the 15-year-old to shoot both victims before both suspects fled.

One of the victims died at the scene. Melody Davis, the mother of the victim, identified him as 19-year-old Mactavious Garren.

The other victim was an 18-year-old who is expected to survive his injuries, authorities said.