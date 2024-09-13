Watch CBS News
Local News

10-day West Sacramento 50/80 connector closure starts Friday. Here's how the detours will work.

By Rachel Wulff

/ CBS Sacramento

10-day 80, 50 corridor closure starts Friday
10-day 80, 50 corridor closure starts Friday 02:57

WEST SACRAMENTO – A major Caltrans project will be closing one of the Sacramento area's arteries completely for ten days.

Starting Friday, crews will be continuing work on the Yolo 50/80 Corridor Improvement Project.

For ten days, the westbound Interstate 80 to eastbound Highway 50 connector in West Sacramento will be closed due to the work.

Traffic will be detoured to the Enterprise Boulevard offramp, then back on at the eastbound onramp.

Commercial drivers are being urged to detour the work by using Interstate 5.

"They should continue all the way to I-5 and take the I-5 exit," said Dennis Keaton with Caltrans. "Say they are a UPS delivery truck and they take I-5, go down to 50 interchange and then use that to go to West Sacramento."

Caltrans had considered a series of shutdowns, like four 55-hour closures., but officials say the 10-day closure is the safest and fastest way to do the work.

The 10-day closure is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Friday.

Caltrans crews will be doing pavement for that connector ramp as well as additional pavement on the Harbor Boulevard exit ramp. 

Rachel Wulff
rachel-wulff-cbs-web-headshot.jpg

Reporter Rachel Wulff reports weekdays for CBS13.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.