10-day West Sacramento 50/80 connector closure starts Friday. Here's how the detours will work.

WEST SACRAMENTO – A major Caltrans project will be closing one of the Sacramento area's arteries completely for ten days.

Starting Friday, crews will be continuing work on the Yolo 50/80 Corridor Improvement Project.

For ten days, the westbound Interstate 80 to eastbound Highway 50 connector in West Sacramento will be closed due to the work.

Traffic will be detoured to the Enterprise Boulevard offramp, then back on at the eastbound onramp.

Commercial drivers are being urged to detour the work by using Interstate 5.

"They should continue all the way to I-5 and take the I-5 exit," said Dennis Keaton with Caltrans. "Say they are a UPS delivery truck and they take I-5, go down to 50 interchange and then use that to go to West Sacramento."

Caltrans had considered a series of shutdowns, like four 55-hour closures., but officials say the 10-day closure is the safest and fastest way to do the work.

The 10-day closure is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. Friday.

Caltrans crews will be doing pavement for that connector ramp as well as additional pavement on the Harbor Boulevard exit ramp.