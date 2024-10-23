1 person found dead in motorhome fire in Ceres, officials say

CERES — One person was found dead in a motorhome fire in Ceres, officials said Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to Moore Road shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a motorhome that was fully engulfed in flames, the Modesto Fire Department said.

Modesto Fire said its personnel and firefighters from the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Department extinguished the fire together. A bystander notified firefighters that one person was unaccounted for.

That individual was located when crews conducted a search inside the motorhome, Modesto Fire said. That person has not been identified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit and the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.