1 of 2 suspects in slaying of Oakland police officer is from Tracy

TRACY — One of the two men arrested and charged in the murder of an Oakland police officer is from Tracy.

The Oakland Police Department held a press conference on Wednesday saying Mark Sanders, 27, was arrested in Livermore just after midnight Tuesday.

Oakland Interim Police Chief Darren Allison said that on New Year's Eve, another man identified as Allen Brown of Chico was arrested in Chico.

Sanders and Brown are accused in the killing of Officer Tuan Le, 36, on Friday.

During Wednesday's conference, Chief Allison was asked about a conviction against Sanders for a 2014 killing.

"Without getting into the details of that case, I can confirm he has a prior arrest history which does include the killing of another and additional violent crimes," Allison said.

The department said that Office Le was in plain clothes driving an unmarked car when he was killed while responding to a robbery. Officials aren't releasing any more information about other suspects because they plan to make more arrests.