1 hurt in shooting on 27th Street in south Sacramento, police say

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – At least one person was hurt in a shooting in south Sacramento late Wednesday morning, police say.

The scene is near 27th Street and Wah Avenue, a little off of Florin Road.

Sacramento police say officers responded to investigate reports of a shooting and found one victim who had been shot at least once.

Officers started first aid. Medics are now responding to the scene.

No other details about the shooting, including any information about a possible suspect, has been released at this point.  

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

