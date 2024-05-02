1 hospitalized in crash that closes Sacramento roads

SACRAMENTO -- One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento Thursday afternoon.

Police said just after 4 p.m. that West El Camino and Northgate Boulevard were closed due to the crash. People are urged to use alternative routes.

🚨 Traffic Advisory: West El Camino and Northgate Blvd are closed due to a traffic collision. Please use alternate routes. We will provide updates as soon as we have them. pic.twitter.com/RXxUbjDas3 — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) May 2, 2024

The fire department confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital and another person had minor injuries.

A white Tesla and silver Toyota SUV appeared to be involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.