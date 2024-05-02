1 hospitalized in crash that closes Sacramento roads
SACRAMENTO -- One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento Thursday afternoon.
Police said just after 4 p.m. that West El Camino and Northgate Boulevard were closed due to the crash. People are urged to use alternative routes.
The fire department confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital and another person had minor injuries.
A white Tesla and silver Toyota SUV appeared to be involved in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.