1 critically injured, 3 others hospitalized in crash south of Sacramento

ISLETON - One person is in critical condition and four others were injured after a crash south of Sacramento on Friday, the River Delta Fire District said.

The crash happened on the west side of the Mokelumne River Bridge on Highway 12 near Isleton.

Firefighters said four people were rushed to the hospital following the two-vehicle crash.

One person is in critical condition and was rushed to the hospital in a helicopter. Three others were rushed to the hospital in a ground ambulance.

Another person sustained minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital.

Air Ambulance REACH 2, Isleton Fire Department Engine 93, Battalion 94, Medic Ambulance, CalTrans and the CHP all responded to the crash along with the River Delta Fire District.

Isleton is about 38 miles south of Sacramento.