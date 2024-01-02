Storm bringing heavy rain to Sacramento, burst of snow to Sierra

Storm bringing heavy rain to Sacramento, burst of snow to Sierraget the free app
A storm system moving through Northern California on Tuesday is expected to bring heavy rain to the Sacramento area and a burst of snow to the Sierra through the night.
CBS Sacramento has declared Tuesday a First Alert Action Day. Follow along below for the latest updates as this storm develops.
Sierra road closures and conditions
With heavy snow expected in the Sierra, drivers are urged to plan accordingly and travel with caution. Heavy snow storms typically lead to road closures and traffic delays on major mountain highways.
Caltrans already announced the closures of State Routes 89 at Monitor Pass, 4 at Ebbetts Pass, and 108 at Sonora Pass with no estimated time for those roadways to reopen Tuesday.
You can check up-to-date road conditions for various Sierra highways here.
Rain in West Sacramento
Rain has already started falling in the Sacramento area. Hunter Sowards captured video, seen below, from a CBS13 parking lot in West Sacramento.
Winter Storm Warning issued
A winter storm warning is in place for parts of Northern California through 10 p.m. on Wednesday. This is due to what is expected to be the first major dumping of snow in the Sierra this year as well as snow levels dropping to lower elevations.
Caution is advised for drivers during the overnight period as road conditions are expected to worsen during the late night.