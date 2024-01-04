What we know about approaching storm set to bring the Sierra much-needed snow

Our last winter storm on Wednesday was a big boost for Sierra snowpack, with roughly 6 to 12 inches picked up across most passes and ski resorts. This storm came at a great time as snowpack was at 30 percent of normal statewide on Tuesday.

A brief break in storms Thursday and Friday will bring drier weather and a brief break before another storm system aims for the region Saturday to Sunday. Saturday will be a First Alert Action Day.

Here's what we're watching

The storm moves in from the north through the morning on Saturday, bringing rain to low elevations and snow to the northern Sierra by 8 a.m.

Rain begins filling into the valley through Saturday afternoon, while snow activity picks up across the Sierra.

This storm system will be the coldest one we've seen so far this season. Snow levels fall to 2,500-3,500 feet in elevation.

With lower snow levels and more cold air, snowfall will become heavy, with up 2 to 3 inches of snow an hour. Along with heavy snow, wind will be strong with gusts up to 40 mph. This combination may create whiteout conditions, and travel will become very difficult to impossible. Expect chain controls and closures across passes.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect starting Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

Snowfall amounts

Heavy snow will be possible through most of the day on Saturday and accumulation will add up fast.

We're expecting most above 5,000 feet in elevation to get up to a foot of snow. With early estimates ranging from 10 to 20 inches of snow through Sunday morning.

Areas such as Placerville, Grass Valley, and Foresthill may see their first snowfall of the season.

Rainfall amounts

This storm will produce more snow impacts than rain impacts, but heavy rain may be possible at times.

Through the valley, most will get up to 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain, closer to the foothills may see up to an inch.

Looking Ahead

By the time we head into Sunday, our forecast will be drier. Fog returns to portions of the Valley, while lingering snow showers depart from the Sierra.

If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, Sunday will be the best day to do them with highs in the low 50s.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday starts off cold with lows in the 30s. We'll stay dry through the day with highs similar to Sunday.

By Tuesday, we are watching another storm system bringing more valley rain and Sierra snow.

Make sure to stay with the CBS Sacramento First Alert Weather team as we track this and the impacts it may bring.