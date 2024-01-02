Northern California braces for more weekend rain, snow after latest storm

Northern California braces for more weekend rain, snow after latest stormget the free app
Another storm system is expected to bring more rain and heavy snow to Northern California this weekend after the region experienced its first major storm of the year on Tuesday.
CBS Sacramento has declared Saturday a First Alert Action Day. Around 10-20 inches of snow are expected in the Sierra on Saturday. The snow level could drop as low as 2,500-3,500 feet elevation.
Check down below for updates on Tuesday's storm and what else to expect going forward.
Winter Storm Watch declared for Saturday
A winter storm watch has been issued for much of the Sierra on Saturday and Sunday with heavy snow expected again in the region.
Along with another 10-20 inches of snow expected, wind gusts could reach up to 40 miles per hour in some parts of the Sierra Nevada and Lake Tahoe basin.
As we saw on Tuesday, the heavy snow and winds could lead to dangerous driving conditions. Chain controls, road closures and travel delays are to be expected.
Chain controls dropped
On Wednesday afternoon, Caltrans dropped all chain controls on Interstate 80.
As for Highway 50, chains are still required between Twin Bridges and Meyers.
Snow totals
The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab says they've received 10.8" of snow over the past day.
Another 0-2" is expected, forecasts show.
Chain controls in effect
Chain controls were in place along multiple Sierra highways as the region is experiencing its first major snowstorm of the year Tuesday night.
The restrictions were in effect for drivers along Interstate 80 between Truckee and the Highway 20 junction.
The California Highway Patrol Truckee said multiple semi-trucks were stuck in the snow on I-80 near Soda Springs.
Over on Highway 50, chains were required between Twin Bridges and Meyers. Restrictions were also in place on Highway 267 between Northstar and Kings Beach.
You can check up-to-date road conditions for various Sierra highways here.
Rain, snow picking up
Expected snowfall rate
The western slope of the Sierra Nevada will soon be under a winter storm warning that will last through 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Heavy snow is expected to fall across the region overnight, with snowfall rates approaching 1-2 inches per hour at its peak. Snow levels are expected to drop down to 3,500 feet elevation.
Snow in Truckee
CBS13's Steve Large captured video of snow falling in Truckee on Donner Pass Road on Tuesday night.
Tuesday evening radar
CBS13's live radar shows snow is picking up in the Sierra as the storm system moves from west to east across Northern California.
Drivers up and down the mountain should prepare for delays, chain controls and possible road closures as we move further into the night. You can check up-to-date road conditions for various Sierra highways here.
Rain in Sacramento
CBS13 spoke with one jogger who braved the rain in the McKinley Park area of Sacramento on Tuesday.
Snow expectations and a look at what's to come
Chief Meteorologist Nic Merianos dives into the expected snow totals during Tuesday's storm and looks at what to expect over the next few days.
Meanwhile, the Sacramento Valley is dealing with quick-moving rain and powerful wind gusts. Lightning seen out toward the coast may also be seen in interior Northern California as the system develops.
Sierra road closures and conditions
With heavy snow expected in the Sierra, drivers are urged to plan accordingly and travel with caution. Heavy snow storms typically lead to road closures and traffic delays on major mountain highways.
Caltrans already announced the closures of State Routes 89 at Monitor Pass, 4 at Ebbetts Pass, and 108 at Sonora Pass with no estimated time for those roadways to reopen Tuesday.
You can check up-to-date road conditions for various Sierra highways here.
Rain in West Sacramento
Rain has already started falling in the Sacramento area. Hunter Sowards captured video, seen below, from a CBS13 parking lot in West Sacramento.
Winter Storm Warning issued
A winter storm warning is in place for parts of Northern California through 10 p.m. on Wednesday. This is due to what is expected to be the first major dumping of snow in the Sierra this year as well as snow levels dropping to lower elevations.
Caution is advised for drivers during the overnight period as road conditions are expected to worsen during the late night.