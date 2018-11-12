Veterans Day 2018

    • Milford, Conn.

      People march in the Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2018 in Milford, Connecticut. Across the country, Americans are observing Veterans Day with ceremonies parades and observances. This year's Veterans Day has added significance as it marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

      Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    • Milford, Conn.

      People watch a Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2018 in Milford, Connecticut. 

      Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    • Milford, Conn.

      A child watches as the Veterans Day Parade passes on November 11, 2018 in Milford, Connecticut. 

      Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    • Los Angeles

      Service members attend a "Salute to Service" at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, on Veterans Day, November 11, 2018.

      Credit: John McCoy/Getty Images

    • Kansas City, Mo.

      Members of the United States Armed Forces run onto the field carrying flags representing the country and the branches of the military, prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals, at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • Kansas City, Mo.

      Mitchell Schwartz of the Kansas City Chiefs watches as four A-10 jets fly overhead at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2018.

      Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images

    • New York City

      New York City's Veterans Day Parade commemorates the centennial of the end of World War I in New York City, November 11, 2018.

      Credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS

    • New York City

      Attendees of the Veterans Day parade in New York City, November 11, 2018.

      Credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS

    • New York City

      A salute at the Veterans Day parade in New York City, November 11, 2018.

      Credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS

    • New York City

      Marchers attend the Veterans Day parade in New York City, November 11, 2018.

      Credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS

    • New York City

      This year Veterans Day coincided with the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, the end of World War I, on November 11, 1911.

      Credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS

    • New York City

      A shout-out to V-J Day: Attendees kiss at the Veterans Day parade in New York City, November 11, 2018.

      Credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS

    • New York City

      Therapy dogs march in the Veterans Day parade in New York City, November 11, 2018.

      Credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS

    • Washington, D.C.

      Vietnam War Army veteran Larry Dawson talks about the beret worn by Army Sergeant First Class Ryan Mata at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Veterans Day, November 11, 2018.

      Credit: YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS

    • Arlington, Va.

      Honor guards from veteran's groups await the start of ceremonies on Veteran's Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2018.

      Credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

    • Arlington, Va.

      An Army veteran awaits the start of ceremonies on Veteran's Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2018.

      Credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

    • Arlington, Va.

      A soldier salutes during ceremonies on Veteran's Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2018.

      Credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

    • Arlington, Va.

      A veteran salutes during ceremonies on Veteran's Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2018.

      Credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

    • Washington, D.C.

      A visitor is reflected in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Veteran's Day in Washington, D.C., November 11, 2018.

      Credit: YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS