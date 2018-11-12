Veterans Day 2018

People march in the Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2018 in Milford, Connecticut. Across the country, Americans are observing Veterans Day with ceremonies parades and observances. This year's Veterans Day has added significance as it marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Milford, Conn.
People watch a Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2018 in Milford, Connecticut.
Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Milford, Conn.
A child watches as the Veterans Day Parade passes on November 11, 2018 in Milford, Connecticut.
Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Los Angeles
Service members attend a "Salute to Service" at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, on Veterans Day, November 11, 2018.
Credit: John McCoy/Getty Images
Kansas City, Mo.
Members of the United States Armed Forces run onto the field carrying flags representing the country and the branches of the military, prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals, at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Credit: Getty Images
Kansas City, Mo.
Mitchell Schwartz of the Kansas City Chiefs watches as four A-10 jets fly overhead at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2018.
Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images
New York City
New York City's Veterans Day Parade commemorates the centennial of the end of World War I in New York City, November 11, 2018.
Credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS
New York City
Attendees of the Veterans Day parade in New York City, November 11, 2018.
Credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS
New York City
A salute at the Veterans Day parade in New York City, November 11, 2018.
Credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS
New York City
Marchers attend the Veterans Day parade in New York City, November 11, 2018.
Credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS
New York City
This year Veterans Day coincided with the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, the end of World War I, on November 11, 1911.
Credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS
New York City
A shout-out to V-J Day: Attendees kiss at the Veterans Day parade in New York City, November 11, 2018.
Credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS
New York City
Therapy dogs march in the Veterans Day parade in New York City, November 11, 2018.
Credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS
Washington, D.C.
Vietnam War Army veteran Larry Dawson talks about the beret worn by Army Sergeant First Class Ryan Mata at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Veterans Day, November 11, 2018.
Credit: YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS
Arlington, Va.
Honor guards from veteran's groups await the start of ceremonies on Veteran's Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2018.
Credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS
Arlington, Va.
An Army veteran awaits the start of ceremonies on Veteran's Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2018.
Credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS
Arlington, Va.
A soldier salutes during ceremonies on Veteran's Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2018.
Credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS
Arlington, Va.
A veteran salutes during ceremonies on Veteran's Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2018.
Credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS
Washington, D.C.
A visitor is reflected in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall, etched with the names of more than 58,000 U.S. servicemen and women who died in the war, on Veteran's Day in Washington, D.C., November 11, 2018.