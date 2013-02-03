The films of Robert De Niro

Edgar Ramírez as boxer Roberto Durán and Robert De Niro as trainer Ray
Arcel in “Hands of Stone.”
When asked why the sport of boxing resonates so much in
movies, De Niro told “CBS This Morning,” “It’s an ultimate match
between two people. Nothing is going to go past that.
“But, I was interested -- it wasn’t so much the fighter
thing. Of course, Durán, his story is he’s a great fighter. I just happened to
have known him during that period also, spent a little time together during the
no mas period, before that. I like
the story. The father/son-type thing with Edgar Ramirez and that relationship,
I think, is very important.”