The 50 most expensive colleges in America, ranked

    • Welcome to college. Now pay up.

      How much does college cost?

      Student loan debt is a hot-button issue for many of the Democratic presidential hopefuls. President Donald Trump signed a memorandum in August canceling student loan debt for disabled veterans. 

      We used data from the National Center for Education Statistics to rank the 50 most expensive four-year colleges and universities in the country by their published out-of-state tuition and fees. (Note: All of the prices listed here are before need- and merit-based scholarships.)

      Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute costs out-of-state students $52,305 in annual tuition and fees.

      Credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute via Facebook

    • 49. St. John's College

      The sticker price is $52,320 annually at St. John's College in Annapolis, Maryland.

      Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    • 48. Macalester College

      Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, lists its price as $52,464 per year.

      Credit: Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images

    • 47. Middlebury College

      Middlebury College in Vermont has a list price of $52,496 annually.

      Credit: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images

    • 46. Southern Methodist University

      An out-of-state student at Southern Methodist University in Texas is charged a retail price of $52,498 per year.

      Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    • 45. Skidmore College

      Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, has a list price of $52,596 per school year.

      Credit: Skidmore College via Facebook

    • 44. Gettysburg College

      Pennsylvania's Gettysburg College charges a list price of $52,640 annually.

      Credit: Andres Alonso/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    • 43. Barnard College

      A student at Barnard in New York City can face a starting price of $52,662 for a year of school.

      Credit: Barnard College via Facebook

    • 42. Northwestern University

      Northwestern University in Illinois charges $52,678 per year.

      Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    • 41. Hamilton College

      For a retail price, Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, charges 5,277 "Hamiltons" per year — that's $52,770.

      Credit: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

    • 40. Carleton College

      Out-of-state tuition and fees for Carleton College in Minnesota total $52,782 annually.

      Credit: Star Tribune via Getty Images

    • 39. Wesleyan University

      As a student at Wesleyan University in Connecticut, before scholarships, you'll pay $52,804 for a year of school.

      Credit: Larry French/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

    • 38. Colorado College

      Colorado College charges its out-of-state students $52,818 annually.

      Credit: Colorado College via Facebook

    • 37. Claremont McKenna College

      Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, California, costs $52,825 per year.

      Credit: Claremont McKenna College via Facebook

    • 36. Occidental College

      Just down the road in Los Angeles, out-of-state students pay $52,838 for a year at Occidental College.

      Credit: Occidental College via Facebook

    • 35. Connecticut College

      Before financial aid, students pay $52,850 for a year at Connecticut College.

      Credit: Connecticut College via Facebook

    • 34. Cornell University

      Cornell University, a member of the Ivy League, charges out-of-state students $52,853 per year.

      Credit: Cornell University via Facebook

    • 33. Bard College

      Upstate New York's Bard College costs $52,906 per year.

      Credit: Getty Images

    • 32. Dickinson College

      Dickinson College in Pennsylvania charges students $52,955 for a year.

      Credit: The Washington Post via Getty Images

    • 31. Tulane University

      Tulane University in New Orleans costs out-of-state students $52,960 per year.

      Credit: Tulane University via Facebook

    • 30. Scripps College

      The women of California's Scripps College pay up to $52,966 per year.

      Credit: Scripps College via Facebook

    • 29. St. Lawrence University

      St. Lawrence University in upstate New York costs $52,990 per year.

      Credit: St. Lawrence University via Facebook

    • 28. Haverford College

      Haverford College in Pennsylvania charges its out-of-state students $52,994 annually.

      Credit: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    • 27. Colby College

      Colby College in Maine costs $53,120 each year.

      Credit: Colby College via Facebook

    • 26. Boston College

      If you want to call yourself a Boston College Eagle, you'll need to pay up to $53,346 per year.

      Credit: Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    • 25. Dartmouth College

      Dartmouth College, an Ivy League university in New Hampshire, costs out-of-state students $53,368 per year.

      Credit: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

    • 24. Brown University

      Another Ivy League school, Brown University, costs $53,419 annually.

      Credit: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

    • 23. Oberlin College

      An out-of-state student at Oberlin College in Ohio faces tuition and fees of $53,460 per school year.

      Credit: Oberlin College via Facebook

    • 22. Union College

      As a student at Union College in Schenectady, New York, you'll pay $53,490 annually.

      Credit: Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images

    • 21. Duke University

      Out-of-state students at Duke University pay $53,500 for a year on the neo-Gothic campus.

      Credit: Lance King/Getty Images

    • 20. George Washington University

      George Washington University, located in the nation's capital, costs its students $53,518 per year.

      Credit: Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

    • 19. Hobart and William Smith Colleges

      Attending one of these two sister schools — they've been one corporate entity since 1943 — will cost you $53,525 per year.

      Credit: Hobart William Smith Colleges via Facebook

    • 18. University of Pennsylvania

      Another Ivy League school, the University of Pennsylvania, costs its out-of-state students $53,534 annually.

      Credit: Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    • 17. Brandeis University

      Brandeis University in Massachusetts costs $53,537 per school year.

      Credit: Brandeis University via Facebook

    • 16. Williams College

      Out-of-state students at Williams College in northwestern Massachusetts pay $53,550 for a year of school.

      Credit: Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

    • 15. Kenyon College

      Kenyon College is the most expensive college in Ohio. It costs students $53,560 per year.

      Credit: Brian Gray/Getty Images

    • 14 Carnegie Mellon University

      A student at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh pays $53,910 each year.

      Credit: Pichaya Viwatrujirapong/Getty Images

    • 13. Colgate University

      As a student at Colgate University in central New York, you'll pay $53,980 annually.

      Credit: Colgate University via Facebook

    • 12. Bucknell University

      Out-of-state tuition and fees for Bucknell University in Pennsylvania is $53,986 annually.

      Credit: Bucknell University via Facebook

    • 11. Sarah Lawrence College

      Sarah Lawrence College charges its out-of-state students $54,010 annually.

      Credit: Andrew Lichtenstein

    • 10. Reed College

      Reed College in Portland, Oregon, costs $54,200 each year.

      Credit: Reed College via Facebook

    • 9. University of Southern California

      Out-of-state Trojans pay $54,259 for a year of school at USC.

      Credit: Harry How/Getty Images

    • 8. Amherst College

      Amherst College in central Massachusetts costs $54,310 per school year.

      Credit: Amherst College via Facebook

    • 7. Tufts University

      An out-of-state student at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, pays $54,318 per year.

      Credit: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

    • 6. Franklin and Marshall College

      Students pay $54,380 annually at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

      Credit: Franklin and Marshall College via Facebook

    • 5. Harvey Mudd College

      Harvey Mudd is California's most expensive college. The school in Claremont costs students $54,636 per year.

      Credit: Harvey Mudd College via Facebook

    • 4. Trinity College

      A student at Connecticut's Trinity College shells out $54,770 for a year of school.

      Credit: Trinity College via Facebook

    • 3. Vassar College

      Out-of-state students at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, pay $55,210 per year.

      Credit: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

    • 2. University of Chicago

      An out-of-state student at the University of Chicago pays $56,034 per year.

      Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

    • 1. Columbia University

      And the most expensive college in the country is Columbia University in New York City. Out-of-state students pay $57,208 per year to attend this Ivy League university.

      Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images