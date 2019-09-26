The 50 most expensive colleges in America, ranked

-
Welcome to college. Now pay up.
How much does college cost?
Student loan debt is a hot-button issue for many of the Democratic presidential hopefuls. President Donald Trump signed a memorandum in August canceling student loan debt for disabled veterans.
We used data from the National Center for Education Statistics to rank the 50 most expensive four-year colleges and universities in the country by their published out-of-state tuition and fees. (Note: All of the prices listed here are before need- and merit-based scholarships.)
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute costs out-of-state students $52,305 in annual tuition and fees.
Credit: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute via Facebook
49. St. John's College
The sticker price is $52,320 annually at St. John's College in Annapolis, Maryland.
Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
48. Macalester College
Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, lists its price as $52,464 per year.
Credit: Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via Getty Images
47. Middlebury College
Middlebury College in Vermont has a list price of $52,496 annually.
Credit: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images
46. Southern Methodist University
An out-of-state student at Southern Methodist University in Texas is charged a retail price of $52,498 per year.
Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
45. Skidmore College
Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, has a list price of $52,596 per school year.
Credit: Skidmore College via Facebook
44. Gettysburg College
Pennsylvania's Gettysburg College charges a list price of $52,640 annually.
Credit: Andres Alonso/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
43. Barnard College
A student at Barnard in New York City can face a starting price of $52,662 for a year of school.
Credit: Barnard College via Facebook
42. Northwestern University
Northwestern University in Illinois charges $52,678 per year.
Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
41. Hamilton College
For a retail price, Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, charges 5,277 "Hamiltons" per year — that's $52,770.
Credit: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images
40. Carleton College
Out-of-state tuition and fees for Carleton College in Minnesota total $52,782 annually.
Credit: Star Tribune via Getty Images
39. Wesleyan University
As a student at Wesleyan University in Connecticut, before scholarships, you'll pay $52,804 for a year of school.
Credit: Larry French/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
38. Colorado College
Colorado College charges its out-of-state students $52,818 annually.
Credit: Colorado College via Facebook
37. Claremont McKenna College
Claremont McKenna College in Claremont, California, costs $52,825 per year.
Credit: Claremont McKenna College via Facebook
36. Occidental College
Just down the road in Los Angeles, out-of-state students pay $52,838 for a year at Occidental College.
Credit: Occidental College via Facebook
35. Connecticut College
Before financial aid, students pay $52,850 for a year at Connecticut College.
Credit: Connecticut College via Facebook
34. Cornell University
Cornell University, a member of the Ivy League, charges out-of-state students $52,853 per year.
Credit: Cornell University via Facebook
33. Bard College
Upstate New York's Bard College costs $52,906 per year.
Credit: Getty Images
32. Dickinson College
Dickinson College in Pennsylvania charges students $52,955 for a year.
Credit: The Washington Post via Getty Images
31. Tulane University
Tulane University in New Orleans costs out-of-state students $52,960 per year.
Credit: Tulane University via Facebook
30. Scripps College
The women of California's Scripps College pay up to $52,966 per year.
Credit: Scripps College via Facebook
29. St. Lawrence University
St. Lawrence University in upstate New York costs $52,990 per year.
Credit: St. Lawrence University via Facebook
28. Haverford College
Haverford College in Pennsylvania charges its out-of-state students $52,994 annually.
Credit: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
27. Colby College
Colby College in Maine costs $53,120 each year.
Credit: Colby College via Facebook
26. Boston College
If you want to call yourself a Boston College Eagle, you'll need to pay up to $53,346 per year.
Credit: Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
25. Dartmouth College
Dartmouth College, an Ivy League university in New Hampshire, costs out-of-state students $53,368 per year.
Credit: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
24. Brown University
Another Ivy League school, Brown University, costs $53,419 annually.
Credit: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
23. Oberlin College
An out-of-state student at Oberlin College in Ohio faces tuition and fees of $53,460 per school year.
Credit: Oberlin College via Facebook
22. Union College
As a student at Union College in Schenectady, New York, you'll pay $53,490 annually.
Credit: Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images
21. Duke University
Out-of-state students at Duke University pay $53,500 for a year on the neo-Gothic campus.
Credit: Lance King/Getty Images
20. George Washington University
George Washington University, located in the nation's capital, costs its students $53,518 per year.
Credit: Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images
19. Hobart and William Smith Colleges
Attending one of these two sister schools — they've been one corporate entity since 1943 — will cost you $53,525 per year.
Credit: Hobart William Smith Colleges via Facebook
18. University of Pennsylvania
Another Ivy League school, the University of Pennsylvania, costs its out-of-state students $53,534 annually.
Credit: Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
17. Brandeis University
Brandeis University in Massachusetts costs $53,537 per school year.
Credit: Brandeis University via Facebook
16. Williams College
Out-of-state students at Williams College in northwestern Massachusetts pay $53,550 for a year of school.
Credit: Justin Tafoya/Getty Images
15. Kenyon College
Kenyon College is the most expensive college in Ohio. It costs students $53,560 per year.
Credit: Brian Gray/Getty Images
14 Carnegie Mellon University
A student at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh pays $53,910 each year.
Credit: Pichaya Viwatrujirapong/Getty Images
13. Colgate University
As a student at Colgate University in central New York, you'll pay $53,980 annually.
Credit: Colgate University via Facebook
12. Bucknell University
Out-of-state tuition and fees for Bucknell University in Pennsylvania is $53,986 annually.
Credit: Bucknell University via Facebook
11. Sarah Lawrence College
Sarah Lawrence College charges its out-of-state students $54,010 annually.
Credit: Andrew Lichtenstein
10. Reed College
Reed College in Portland, Oregon, costs $54,200 each year.
Credit: Reed College via Facebook
9. University of Southern California
Out-of-state Trojans pay $54,259 for a year of school at USC.
Credit: Harry How/Getty Images
8. Amherst College
Amherst College in central Massachusetts costs $54,310 per school year.
Credit: Amherst College via Facebook
7. Tufts University
An out-of-state student at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, pays $54,318 per year.
Credit: Paul Marotta/Getty Images
6. Franklin and Marshall College
Students pay $54,380 annually at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Credit: Franklin and Marshall College via Facebook
5. Harvey Mudd College
Harvey Mudd is California's most expensive college. The school in Claremont costs students $54,636 per year.
Credit: Harvey Mudd College via Facebook
4. Trinity College
A student at Connecticut's Trinity College shells out $54,770 for a year of school.
Credit: Trinity College via Facebook
3. Vassar College
Out-of-state students at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, pay $55,210 per year.
Credit: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images
2. University of Chicago
An out-of-state student at the University of Chicago pays $56,034 per year.
Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
1. Columbia University
And the most expensive college in the country is Columbia University in New York City. Out-of-state students pay $57,208 per year to attend this Ivy League university.
Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images