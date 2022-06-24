Gavin Newsom signs legislation to protect women, doctors from anti-abortion states

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state leaders wasted no time at responding to the United States Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade.

With the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, women in more than half of this country's states will either be unable to have an abortion or face extreme challenges towards getting one.

"This is what (Senate Minority Leader) Mitch McConnell wanted. This is what (former President) Donald Trump pursued," Newsom said during a press conference on Sunday. "This is the world we currently live in. ... This moment just really punctuates what is really going on in this country."

As a result to the Supreme Court's 5-4 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Newsom signed AB 1666, legislation aimed at protecting women, doctors and others who assist with abortions from civil judgement and civil lawsuits by states where abortions are illegal.

Newsom also took to social media to defend the right to abortion and announce his new legislation.

Abortion is legal in California.



It will remain that way.



I just signed a bill that makes our state a safe haven for women across the nation.



We will not cooperate with any states that attempt to prosecute women or doctors for receiving or providing reproductive care. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 24, 2022

The Supreme Court's announcement to strike down Roe v. Wade was expected, after a report came out about the court's leaked draft that would overturn the 1973 case.

Former President Barack Obama also took to Twitter to share his thoughts about the Supreme Court's decision.

For more than a month, we’ve known this day was coming—but that doesn’t make it any less devastating. Here are my thoughts from when we first saw the draft ruling: https://t.co/aegHc7AoTm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022