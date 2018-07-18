Summer rock

-
U2
U2 singer Bono performs at the United Center in Chicago.
CBS News photojournalist Jake Barlow checked out some of the hottest acts heating up the summer season.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Imagine Dragons
Dan Reynolds leads Imagine Dragons in a performance at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, Ill., July 13, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Imagine Dragons
All three of Imagine Dragons' albums – "Night Visions," "Smoke + Mirrors" and "Evolve" – have risen to number 1 or 2 on the Billboard charts.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons bassist Ben McKee performs.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Imagine Dragons
Opening with "Radioactive," the band performed "Whatever It Takes," "I'll Make It Up to You," "Rise Up" and 'Start Over." Encores included "Believer" and "Thunder."
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Imagine Dragons
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, Ill., July 13, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Imagine Dragons
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons also performed a cover of "Every Breath You Take" by The Police.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons at Chicago's Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, July 13, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Foreigner
Mick Jones of Foreigner performs at Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago, July 11, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Foreigner
Foreigner's Kelly Hansen performs.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Foreigner
Vocalist Kelly Hansen and Mick Jones of Foreigner.
The band played such classics as "Cold As Ice," "Feels Like the First Time," "Juke Box Hero"," "I Want to Know What Love Is," and "Hot Blooded."
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Foreigner
Foreigner's Bruce Watson performs.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Foreigner
Mick Jones and Jeff Pilson of Foreigner perform at Huntington Bank Pavilion in Chicago, July 11, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Pixies
The Pixies, led by Black Francis, performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., July 7, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Pixies
The Pixies, an alternative rock band from Boston, broke up in the 1990s after a string of hit albums (including "Doolittle," "Bossanova" and "Trompe le Monde"), but reunited in 2004. Their most recent album was 2016's "Head Carrier."
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Pixies
Pixies bassist Paz Lenchantin.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Pixies
Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago.
The band performed "Monkey Gone to Heaven," "Um Chagga Lagga," "All I Think About Now," and "All the Saints."
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Manson
Marilyn Manson performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., July 15, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Manson
Marilyn Manson performed "Kill4Me," "Disposable Teens," "Antichrist Superstar," and a cover of the Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)."
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Manson
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Jason Bonham
Jason Bonham, son of John Bohnam (the late drummer of Led Zeppelin), performs in Chicago on his "Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening" tour, at Huntington Bank Pavilion, July 11, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Singer James Dylan performs in Jason Bonham's Les Zeppelin Evening.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
Guitarist Alex Howland performs in "Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening."
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
The set list included such stalwarts as "Immigrant Song," "Good Times Bad Times," "Whole Lotta Love" and "Stairway to Heaven."
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
U2
U2 performs at the United Center in Chicago, May 22, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
U2
Bono performs at the United Center in Chicago, May 22, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
U2
The Edge performs at the United Center in Chicago, May 22, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
U2
Bono performs at the United Center in Chicago, May 22, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
U2
Bassist Adam Clayton of U2 performs at the United Center in Chicago, May 22, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
U2
U2 performs at the United Center in Chicago, May 22, 2018.
The band's setlist included "Love Is All We Have Left," "Beautiful Day," "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me," "City of Blinding Lights," and "One."
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
U2
Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. of U2 performs at the United Center in Chicago, May 22, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
U2
U2 performs at the United Center in Chicago, May 22, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
The Kills
Singer-songwriter Alison Mosshart of The Kills performs at House of Vans in Chicago, May 19, 2018.
Credit: Zach Lawler/CBS News
-
The Kills
Guitarist Jamie Hince of The Kills. They performed "List of Demands (Reparation)," "Whirling Eye" and "Hard Habit to Break."
Credit: Zach Lawler/CBS News
-
The Kills
Alison Mosshart has also played alongside Jack White in the Dead Weather, under the stage name "Baby Ruthless."
Credit: Zach Lawler/CBS News
-
Rob Zombie
A founding member of the heavy metal band White Zombie, Rob Zombie performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., July 15, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Rob Zombie
The band performed "The Lords of Salem," "Living Dead Girl," "More Human Than Human," and a cover of the Beatles' "Helter Skelter."
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Rob Zombie
Rob Zombie's band performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., July 15, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Rob Zombie
Rob Zombie's band performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., July 15, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Rob Zombie
Rob Zombie's band performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., July 15, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Rob Zombie
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Rob Zombie
In addition to music, Zombie is also an actor and director, whose films include the 2003 horror (naturally) title, "House of 1,000 Corpses."
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
The Wombats
Lead vocalist/guitarist Matthew Murphy of The Wombats performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., July 7, 2018.
The Liverpool band's most recent album, "Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life," reached Number 3 on the Billboard chart earlier this year.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
The Wombats
Lead vocalist/guitarist Matthew Murphy of The Wombats.
The band performed "Lemon to a Knife Fight," "Moving to New York," "Give Me a Try" and "Cheetah Tongue."
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
The Wombats
Bassist Tord Øverland Knudsen of The Wombats.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Raiding the Rock Vault
The Raiding the Rock Vault band, in Las Vegas, featuring artists from renowned acts from the past (including Guns 'n' Roses, REO Speedwagon, Quiet Riot, Whitesnake and Slash, performs classic rock tunes.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Raiding the Rock Vault
Howard Leese, a former guitarist for Heart and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, performs as part of Raiding the Rock Vault at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, April 10, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Raiding the Rock Vault
Hey, it's Vegas: Raiding the Rock Vault performs.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Raiding the Rock Vault
Lead vocalist Megan Rüger, who was a finalist on Season Six of "The Voice," performs songs by Heart as part of Raiding the Rock Vault.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Raiding the Rock Vault
Megan Rüger and Heart alumnus Howard Leese perform at Raiding the Rock Vault.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Raiding the Rock Vault
Raiding the Rock Vault at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Weezer
The band Weezer performs on a "Happy Days"-style set at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., July 7, 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Weezer
Lead singer/guitarist Rivers Cuomo of Weezer.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Weezer
Weezer drummer Patrick Wilson.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Weezer
Weezer performed "Buddy Holly," "Undone - The Sweater Song," "(If You're Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To," and The Turtles' "Happy Together."
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
The Kills
And summer has only just started.
Pictured: Alison Mosshart of The Kills.
Credit: Zach Lawler/CBS News