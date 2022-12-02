World Striking border images from around the globe





RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images What difference can a border make? More than you might think. Politics may inform most of our opinions, thanks to constant coverage of U.S.-Mexico border policy or the ongoing war affecting Russian and Ukrainian borders. But some borders — even between peaceful countries — can be starkly different from one side to the other; a few can be downright weird. The Colorado River serves as the border between California and Arizona. Both states have been affected by water shortages — but not according to this photo. On the right is Arizona, where farmers have been struggling with access to water, and on the left is the undeveloped Sonoran Desert on the California side.

Mexico-U.S. SFC Gordon Hyde/Public Domain In this 2007 photo, densely populated Tijuana, Mexico is on the right. San Diego, California, in the U.S., is on the left.

South Korea-North Korea Peter Gercke/picture alliance via Getty Images Here's a 2019 view of the contrasting concrete slabs denoting a border between North and South Korea. The border here runs between the blue barracks of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, or DMZ.

Belgium-Netherlands Thierry Monasse / Getty Images Some borders aren't patrolled at all — such as this one between the Netherlands and Belgium. In this April 2021 photo, a cyclist from the Belgian city of Baarle-Hertog crosses into the marked Dutch border on a biking trail.

Georgia-South Ossetia Shakh Aivazov / AP Most members of the United Nations consider South Ossetia part of Georgia. Some residents of South Ossetia would rather join Russia. Until the situation resolves, these two cows will have to socialize from either side of a border fence. In this April 2017 photo, Georgian guards patrol the border along South Ossetia.

Israel-Palestine AP Photo/Jerome Delay This aerial photo from 2005 shows two towns near the West Bank. The bottom is an Israeli town, while the top is a Palestinian town.

Germany-Poland Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images The island of Usedom is at the northernmost parts of both Poland and Germany, and is split between the two countries. These border posts show the divide of the beach path on the island, with Poland's red and white post on the left and Germany's black, red and yellow post on the right.

Mexico-U.S. Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images Here's an aerial view of a hill on the desert crossed by a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, on September 19, 2022. The wall between Mexico and the United States also disrupts wildlife: Environmentalists from both countries are determined to rescue the natural habitat of different species, such as cats, bears or deer, whose territories are broken by the controversial structure.

Belarus-Poland Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images The border between Poland and Belarus is seen here in this June 2022 photo, with Polish farms at the bottom and wooded Belarus at the top. Belarus has been one of Russia's closest allies during the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. It borders both Russia and Ukraine in addition to Poland.

Ireland-Northern Ireland Charles McQuillan / Getty Images The border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, or the Irish-British border (Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom) doesn't have many contrasts. But there is at least one exception. Pictured here is a former customs guard station which is situated directly on the border.

Asia-Europe Sergey Zavyalov / Getty Images Beyond borders between countries, there is a continental border that goes through Russia. In this July 2014 photo taken in Ekaterinburg, Russia, one can see the monument that marks the border between Europe and Asia. While Russia is considered a European country due to most of its population being on the European side, a portion is also within Asia.

Mexicali-Calexico RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images The Colorado River flows from the U.S. into Mexico, but at the borders of Calexico, California and Mexicali, Mexico, the river's original path is diverted by the Morelos Dam, which sits right on the border. The Morelos Dam, seen in the upper left part of the photo, is one of several dams on the Colorado River that diverts water for farming.

Italy-Vatican City Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images Vatican City is an independent city-state and enclave within Rome, Italy. It has operated independently from Italy since 1929, and is led by the Pope. In this 2020 photo, a man feeds pigeons and seagulls at the border line between Italy and Vatican City.

Colombia-Venezuela Getty Images In 2015, the border between Colombia and Venezuela was closed except to some foot traffic because of heightened tensions between the two countries. The border was reopened on Sept. 25, 2022. Seen here is the Simon Bolivar International Bridge, with green Colombia in the foreground and densely populated Venezuela in the background.

Dominican Republic-Haiti Erika Santelices/afp/AFP via Getty Images The Dominican Republic shares a border with Haiti on the island of Hispaniola. The aerial view of the border gate is seen here from the Dajabon, Dominican Republic side. Crowds pack together on the Haitian side. As Haiti's government remains unstable, the Dominican Republic has cracked down on border security and closed down a border market in the area.

Poland-Russia Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Poland doesn't directly share a border with Russia — however, there is a Russian enclave called Kaliningrad, which is situated between Lithuania and Poland. In this November 2022 photo, members of the Polish military walk along a newly constructed razor wire fence between Kaliningrad and Wisztyniec, Poland.

Equator Agencia Press South / Getty Images The equator is an important border, at least symbolically. The imaginary line is located at zero degrees latitude and divides the Northern Hemisphere from the Southern Hemisphere. In this November 2019 photo, Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev take part in an exhibition tennis match across the equator line at the Mitad del Mundo monument in Quito, Ecuador.

Finland-Norway-Sweden Getty Images/iStockphoto This Scandinavian landmark is called the Three-Country Cairn and marks where Finland, Norway and Sweden meet. It's an example of a tri-point, where three countries meet, and this one is the northernmost tri-point in the world.

United States-Canada Elaine Thompson / AP It's hard to believe that Canada and the U.S. were once in conflict, but during the War of 1812, they were. This is the Peace Arch as seen from Blaine, Washington. It straddles the boundary between the U.S. and Canada and is topped with the flags of both countries.

China-Vietnam Ban Gioc Detian Falls are 2 waterfalls on the Quay Son River or Guichun River straddling the Sino-Vietnamese border, located in the Karst hills of Daxin County in the Chongzuo prefecture-level city of Guangxi Province, on the Chinese side, and in the dist Waterfalls are often border points for countries. Seen here are the Ban Gioc Detian Falls, which straddle the line between China and Vietnam. The waterfalls are located in the Karst hills of Daxin County on the Chinese side and Trung Khanh District on the Vietnamese side.

East Germany-West Germany Bodo Schackow/picture alliance via Getty Images From 1949 to 1990, Germany was divided between East and West. Germany has since reunified, but a piece of the former border wall in Thuringia is seen here on Oct. 3, 2022, which is now German Unity Day. The wall is part of a border museum.

Colombia-Venezuela Edinson Estupinan/AFP via Getty Images Here's an aerial view of containers blocking the Tienditas International Bridge at the border between Colombia and Venzuela in Cucuta, Colombia, on Aug. 8, 2022.

Prime Meridian Oli Scarff / Getty Images While the equator sits at zero degrees latitude and divides the Northern Hemisphere from the Southern Hemisphere, the prime meridian is located in the town of Greenwich, in London. It is located at zero degrees longitude and divides the Eastern Hemisphere from the Western Hemisphere. Two people here take photos at the monument marking the imaginary line.

China-Russia Feng Li / Getty Images The Sino-Russia border is one often eyed by Western countries, as Russia has been asking China for aid in its conflict with Ukraine. In this photo, a train crosses from the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China (which is separate from the independent country of Mongolia) into Russia.

Nepal-India Jerry Redfern/LightRocket via Getty Images Nepal and India have fairly friendly relations, and borders between the two countries are inconspicuous. This photo shows the Sandakphu Trail, which travels along the border from India to Nepal. It is one of the most popular hiking trails in the world.

Brazil-Argentina Getty Images / Getty Images The Iguazu Falls sit between Argentina and Brazil and serve as one of the border points between the two countries. This photo was taken in March 2020, when the normally tourist-filled area was completely empty because of restrictions from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Belgium-Germany-Netherlands Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images This photo shows yet another boundary tri-point between three countries: Germany (on the left) the Netherlands (in the middle) and Belgium (on the right). The tri-point is located on the summit of the Vaalserberg hill.

Nepal-China Ozkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Sometimes a border is a natural landmark. This aerial view shows the highest peak on Earth, Mount Everest, in April 2021. The Himalayans, of which Mount Everest is a part, is the natural border between Nepal and the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. People who reach the summit can straddle the border between the two countries.

Iran-Iraq Husseain Faleh/AFP via Getty Images Relations between Iran and Iraq have ranged from friendly to hostile, but things have been shaky as of 2022. This photo was taken on Aug. 31, 2022, at the Shalamcheh crossing point as Iran reopened its border two days after a clash in Baghdad led to violence.

Austria-Germany-Switzerland Felix Kaestle/picture alliance via Getty Images Lake Constance is bordered by Germany, Austria and Switzerland. To open the official bathing season in May of each year, boats from all three countries gather in the lake to form a star. The official bathing season for the lake lasts from May to September.

Sonora-Arizona Getty Images Yuma, Arizona, has one of the most well-known border walls in the United States. In 2019, the mayor of Yuma declared a state of emergency over the number of migrants entering the United States at its border with the Mexican state of Sonora. Here, immigrants wait in a long line to be processed by the U.S. Border Control there in May 2022.

Israel-Lebanon Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images This picture from October 2022 shows the border fence that separates Israel and Lebanon. The two countries recently signed a sea border deal, which is a milestone in Israeli-Lebanese relations.

Austria-Hungary-Slovakia Getty Images This June 2022 photo shows another tri-point monument where three countries meet: Hungary, Austria, and Slovakia. The park where visitors can see this tri-point is most accessible via Deutsch Jahrndorf, Austria.

France-Italy Mandoga Media/picture alliance via Getty Images The Alps are an important part of the border between France and Italy. The two towns that form at the border point here are Menton, France and Ventimiglia, Italy. This photo of the international boundary was taken in January 2022.

Guatemala-Mexico Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images Many migrants travel long distances to get to the U.S. border. In this October 2018 photo, thousands of Honduran migrants wait for entry from Guatemala and into Mexico. Migrant caravans often travel from Central America in hopes of reaching the United States.

New Mexico-Chihuahua Getty Images There's a gate in the border wall at the Santa Teresa international livestock crossing, seen here at the U.S.-Mexico border in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. Cattle are often brought to the U.S. from the Mexican state of Chihuahua via this route. See more striking photos of the U.S.-Mexico border here.

Argentina-Chile Getty Images/iStockphoto This statue, Christ Redeemer of the Andes, is located on the border of Argentina and Chile in the Andes Mountains. An inscription at the bottom of the statue reads, in Spanish, "Sooner shall these mountains crumble into dust than Chileans and Argentinians break the peace which at the feet of Christ, the Redeemer, they have sworn to maintain."

Portugal-Spain Getty Images Portugal and Spain have seen plenty of conflict throughout history, but things have been calm over the past few decades. A couple watches an August sunset in this 2019 photo. The Minho River in the background forms part of the border between Spain and Portugal.

Morocco-Spain Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images The border between Morocco and Spain is technically the Strait of Gibraltar. However, there is a Spanish enclave called Melilla located in northern Morocco. This photo of the Moroccan border was taken on June 25, 2022, days after 23 migrants died as a result of a human stampede as they tried to cross into Europe via Melilla.

Bangladesh-India Debajyoti Chakraborty/NurPhoto via Getty Images Here, an Indian Border Security Force soldier patrols near Petrapole, India, along the fence dividing Bangladesh and India. In June 2022, flooding along the border deeply impacted both countries.

Pakistan-India Aamir Qureshi/AFP via Getty Images India won independence from the United Kingdom in 1947, and part of the deal was the creation of Pakistan to the north. Here, Pakistani Rangers stand prior to the start of the Beating the Retreat ceremony during Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan-India Wagah border post, on Aug. 14, 2022.

Italy-Switzerland Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images The beloved Matterhorn, one of the largest peaks in the Alps, is part of the border between Italy and Switzerland and is seen here in the background. However, the border has been shifting from the effects of glaciers melting due to climate change. Skiers are seen here going down a slope.

South Africa-Zimbabwe Phill Magaoke/AFP via Getty Images There's only one border crossing between South Africa and Zimbabwe, and it's at the Beitbridge border post. This photo shows members of the South African National Defense Force patrolling the fence that separates Zimbabwe from South Africa in October 2020.

Austria-Slovenia Hrvoje Polan/AFP via Getty Images Austria and Slovenia have had an open border since Dec. 21, 2007. This photo shows Austrian Foreign Minister Ursula Plassnik and Slovenian Foreign Minister Dmitrij Rupel preparing to open the barrier of the tunnel checkpoint between the two countries on that day.

Somalia-Ethiopia Sally Hayden/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images This April 2022 photo in Dollo, Somalia, depicts the dried-up Jubba River, which is the Somalian-Ethiopian border. The river once flowed between the two countries.

England-Scotland Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images England and Scotland are both technically part of the United Kingdom, but there is a border between the two countries. Here, Christian climate activists walk from Cornwall, England, into Glasgow, Scotland in October 2021. This photo was taken at the Scottish border.

Denmark-Sweden Johan Nilsson/TT/AFP via Getty Images While almost all of the borders between Scandinavian countries are open, one exception is that between Sweden and Denmark. In January 2016, Sweden began requiring identity checks for people coming from Denmark via the Oresund Bridge, which is what connects the two countries. The Swedish prime minister called for these changes to be permanent in October 2022.

Laos-Myanmar-Thailand Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images The area where Laos, Myanmar and Thailand meet is called the Golden Triangle and is at the confluence of the Ruak and Mekong rivers seen here in this 2019 photo. The giant golden Buddha is located on the Thai side, Myanmar is in the background and Laos is on the right.