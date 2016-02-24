27 stars who came out in support of Kesha

At 5:31 pm on February 19th, internet personality Lilly Singh tweeted, "In times like this (#FreeKesha) the answer isn't to start pointing at other women and what they haven't done. It's to come together."
Then, at 5:35: "This has really affected my day... @KeshaRose I will effing ride with you girl. Stay strong. Sincerely, your sisters x #FreeKesha."
Then, at 6:16: "Next time you're about to get sexually assaulted, make sure you have your GoPro strapped to your forehead for proof. Idiots. #FreeKesha."