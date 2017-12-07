Silver rockers

-
REO Speedwagon
Sixty-four-year-old Bruce Hall, of REO Speedwagon, performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., on July 1, 2017.
CBS News' Jake Barlow has photographed many rock 'n' roll musicians for whom age is a mere number - and once on stage, utterly forgotten.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Don Felder
Don Felder, a founding member of the Eagles, performs as part of the United We Rock Tour, in Chicago, July 1, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Eagles
The rock group Eagles in 1976. The compilation "Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)" is the bestselling album of the 20th century. And their others aren't far behind: "One of These Nights," "Hotel California," "The Long Run" and "Long Road Out of Eden" all hit number one on the U.S. charts.
Credit: Asylum Records
-
Don Felder
Don Felder, who turned 70 this year, performed as part of the United We Rock Tour, in Chicago, July 1, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Don Felder
Don Felder on stage in Chicago, July 1, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Roger Waters
Roger Waters, of the group Pink Floyd, performs at the United Center in Chicago, July 23, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Pink Floyd
The psychedelic rock band Pink Floyd, pictured here in 1967, was formed in 1965 by (from left) Roger Waters, Nick Mason, Syd Barrett and Richard Wright. They would create two of the most iconic rock albums in history: "The Dark Side of the Moon" (1973) and "The Wall" (1979).
Credit: AP File Photo
-
Roger Waters
Roger Waters performed at the United Center in Chicago, July 23, 2017.
Waters, who turned 74 this fall, is currently on his worldwide "Us + Them Tour," which began with 45 cities in North America, and will continue to Australia, New Zealand and 23 countries in Europe through August 2018.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Roger Waters
Waters performed several Pink Floyd classics, including "Money," "Another Brick in the Wall," and "Wish You Were Here," as well as songs from his recent album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?"
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
REO Speedwagon
Kevin Cronin (born 1951) and Dave Amato (born 1953), of REO Speedwagon, perform during the United We Rock Tour in Chicago, July 1, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
REO Speedwagon
Band members Neal Doughty and Alan Gratzer met in college at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Ill., and in 1967 formed REO Speedwagon. The band's name came from a truck they learned about in transportation history class.
Their albums included the chart-topping "Hi Infidelity," "Good Trouble," "Wheels Are Turnin'," and "Life As We Know It."
Credit: Epic Records
-
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin performs during the United We Rock Tour in Tinley Park, Ill., July 1, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
REO Speedwagon
Bruce Hall, Neal Doughty (born 1946) and Kevin Cronin, of REO Speedwagon.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon drummer Bryan Hitt (born 1954) performs during the United We Rock Tour in Tinley Park, Ill., July 1, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
REO Speedwagon
Dave Amato of REO Speedwagon performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., on July 1, 2017, during the United We Rock Tour.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Roger Hodgson
Roger Hodgson, born in Portsmouth, England in 1950, was a founding member of Supertramp. Here he performs at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Ill., Oct. 23, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Supertramp
The British progressive rock group Supertramp was formed in 1969 (briefly performing under their original name Daddy). Its early members included Roger Hodgson (second from right), Keith Baker, Rick Davies, Robert Miller and Richard Palmer.
Credit: A&M Records
-
Roger Hodgson
Supertramp's Roger Hodgson performs at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Ill., Oct. 23, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Roger Hodgson
Roger Hodgson performs at the Arcada Theater in St. Charles, Ill., Oct. 23, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Metallica
Kirk Hammett, born in 1962, is the oldest of the current members of the heavy metal band Metallica. Here he warms up backstage before the group's performance at Chicago's Soldier Field in June 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Metallica
Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Jason Newsted and Lars Ulrich of Metallica, photographed in 1986.
Credit: Elektra Records
-
Metallica
Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs at Soldier Field in Chicago, June 18, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Metallica
James Hetfield of Metallica performs at Soldier Field in Chicago, June 18, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Metallica
Robert Trujillo of Metallica performs at Soldier Field in Chicago, June 18, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Styx
Tommy Shaw of Styx, who turned 64 this year, performs in Tinley Park, Ill., July 1, 2017, during the United We Rock Tour.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Styx
A 1981 photo of the rock group Styx. Seated from left: Chuck Panozzo, Tommy Shaw, and Dennis De Young, with James Young and John Panozzo standing in rear.
Formed in 1972, the Chicago band recorded such hits as "Lady," "Come Sail Away," "Babe," "The Best of Times," "Don't Let It End" and "Show Me the Way."
Credit: AP File Photo
-
Styx
Styx keyboardist Lawrence Gowan (born 1956) toured with Styx in the 1990s, before joining the band as lead vocalist. Here he performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., on July 1, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Styx
Bassist Ricky Phillips (born 1952) and drummer Todd Sucherman (born 1969), of Styx, perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., on July 1, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Styx
Members of the band Styx perform in the "United We Rock Tour" at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., on July 1, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Styx
Tommy Shaw of Styx performs in Tinley Park, Ill., July 1, 2017, during the United We Rock Tour.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Styx
Ricky Phillips of Styx performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., on July 1, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Styx
Ricky Phillips of Styx performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., on July 1, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Styx
James "J.Y." Young, who turned 68 this year, and Tommy Shaw, of Styx, perform at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., on July 1, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Styx
Styx keyboardist Lawrence Gowan performs at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Ill., on July 1, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Styx
Tommy Shaw of Styx performs in Tinley Park, Ill., July 1, 2017, during the United We Rock Tour.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Debbie Harry
Debbie Harry, lead singer of Blondie, performs in Santa Barbara, Calif., July 2017.
Credit: CBS News
-
Debbie Harry
Blondie, featuring Deborah Harry, in the 1970s. The new wave/punk rockers' No. 1 hits included "Heart of Glass," "Call Me," "The Tide Is High," and "Rapture."
Credit: Chrysalis Records
-
Debbie Harry
Born in July 1945, Debbie Harry was a backup singer and lead vocalist for several groups (including The Wind in the Willows, the Stilletoes, and Angel and the Snake) before she and then-boyfriend Chris Stein formed Blondie.
Here Harry rehearses before her 2017 tour.
Credit: CBS News
-
Debbie Harry
Debbie Harry, of Blondie, performs in Santa Barbara, Calif., July 2017, adorned with bee headgear (tied to her recent album, "Pollinator").
Credit: CBS News
-
Foo Fighters
Pat Smear, who played with Germs and Nirvana before joining Foo Fighters, performs at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., November 7, 2017.
Smear, born in 1959, is the oldest member of the rock band whose members hailed from rock, grunge and punk bands such as Nirvana, Germs, No Use for a Name, and The Wallflowers.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters was created in 1994 by Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl after the death of Kurt Cobain. Grohl was joined by Nirvana veteran Pat Smear, and Nate Mendel and William Goldsmith of Sunny Day Real Estate.
In 1997, with the departure of Smear and Goldsmith, Grohl and Mendel teamed with Taylor Hawkins (pictured), and were later joined by Chris Shiflett, before Smear returned in 2010.
Foo Fighters' albums included "The Colour and the Shape," "There Is Nothing Left to Lose," "One by One," "In Your Honor," "Wasting Light," "Sonic Highways" and "Concrete and Gold."
Credit: RCA Records
-
Foo Fighters
Compared to Smear, Dave Grohl - born in 1969, the year Man first landed on the moon - is a whippersnapper.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Foo Fighters
Chris Shiflett and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters perform at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., November 7, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Foo Fighters
Drummer Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., November 7, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
New Order
Bernard Sumner (born 1956), of the British band New Order, performs during Riot Fest in Chicago, September 15, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
New Order
After the lead vocalist of the band Joy Division, Ian Curtis, committed suicide in 1980, the group's remaining members (Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook and Stephen Morris) formed New Order, and were joined by keyboardist Gillian Gilbert. The English electronica band's hits included "Blue Monday." Their albums "Technique" and "Republic" both reached Number 1 in the
U.K.
Hook left the group in 2007.
Credit: Qwest Records
-
New Order
Phil Cunningham of New Order performs during Riot Fest in Chicago, September 15, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
New Order
Gillian Gilbert of New Order performs during Riot Fest in Chicago, September 15, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
New Order
Bernard Sumner of New Order performs during Riot Fest in Chicago, September 15, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt performs at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston - just one of the more than 70 cities in the U.S. and Europe where Raitt took her 2016 tour.
Credit: CBS News
-
Bonnie Raitt
A blues singer-songwriter whose music blends rock, folk and country, Bonnie Raitt released her debut album in 1971.
She would win three Grammys, including Album of the Year, for 1989's chart-topping "Nick of Time," and in 2000 she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Pictured: Raitt (joined by Carly Simon, James Taylor and Nicolette Larson) sing at Madison Square Garden in New York, Sept. 19, 1979. The concert was released as the triple-album "No Nukes: The Muse Concerts for a Non-Nuclear Future" and as a documentary film.
Credit: Carlos Rene Perez/AP
-
Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt (born in November 1949) at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston on March 29, 2016. Among her hits she performed were "Something to Talk About," "Love Sneakin' Up On You," and "I Can't Make You Love Me."
Credit: CBS News
-
Bonnie Raitt
Bonnie Raitt's tour schedule in 2018 includes stops in several California cities and in Norway.
Credit: CBS News
-
Gary Numan
Gary Numan performs at Chicago's Thalia Hall, November 29, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Gary Numan
Born in West London in 1958, Gary Numan had chart-topping singles with "Are 'Friends' Electric?" and "Cars." Three of his albums - "Replicas," "The Pleasure Principle," and "Telekon" - reached No. 1 in the U.K in 1979-1981.
In 2017, his album "Savage (Songs From A Broken World)" reached No. 2 in Britain.
Credit: Atco Records
-
Gary Numan
Gary Numan performs at Chicago's Thalia Hall, November 29, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
The Buzzcocks
Pete Shelley (born 1955) of The Buzzcocks performs during Riot Fest in Chicago, September 15, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
The Buzzcocks
A punk bank that made its debut opening for The Sex Pistols in 1976, The Buzzcocks (pictured here in 1980) have changed personnel over the years, though Pete Shelley and Steve Diggle have both maintained a presence virtually from the beginning.
Their biggest hits include the 1978 albums "Another Music in a Different Kitchen" and "Love Bites" (with the single "Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've)," and the 1977 EP "Spiral Scratch."
Credit: IRS Records
-
The Buzzcocks
Chris Remington of The Buzzcocks performs during Riot Fest in Chicago, September 15, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
The Buzzcocks
Pete Shelley of The Buzzcocks performs during Riot Fest in Chicago, September 15, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
The Buzzcocks
Drummer Danny Farrant of The Buzzcocks performs during Riot Fest in Chicago, September 15, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
The Buzzcocks
Steve Diggle (born 1955), of The Buzzcocks, performs during Riot Fest in Chicago, September 15, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Ministry
The metal band Ministry performs during Riot Fest in Chicago, September 15, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Ministry
Formed in the late 1970s by Al Jourgensen and Stephen George (a.k.a. Steveo), Ministry was originally a synth-pop band, before evolving into industrial metal.
By the mid-1990s Ministry (lead by Jourgensen and Paul Barker) was unmistakably metal, and reached their highest chart positions with "Psalm 69: The Way to Succeed and the Way to Suck Eggs," and the polarizing "Filth Pig."
Credit: Arista Records
-
Ministry
Al Jourgensen (born 1958), of Ministry, performs during Riot Fest in Chicago, September 15, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Ministry
Sin Quirin of Ministry performs during Riot Fest in Chicago, September 15, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Ministry
Keyboardist John Bechdel of Ministry performs during Riot Fest in Chicago, September 15, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
Ministry
Cesar Soto of Ministry performs during Riot Fest in Chicago, September 15, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
KISS
Gene Simmons of KISS performs during Chicago Open Air 2017 in Bridgeview, July 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
KISS
The original members of the rock group KISS (guitarist Paul Stanley, drummer Peter Criss, lead guitarist Ace Frehley and bassist Gene Simmons) perform during a concert at the Civic Center in Hartford, Conn., Feb. 16, 1977.
Some of the band's biggest albums include "Destroyer," "Rock and Roll Over," "Love Gun," and "Dynasty" from the 1970s. Yet the band's three most recent albums - "Psycho Circus," "Sonic Boom" and "Monster" - all reached number 2 or 3 on the U.S. charts.
Credit: RICHARD DREW/AP
-
KISS
Gene Simmons, born August 25, 1949, celebrated his 68th birthday this year.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
KISS
Tommy Thayer of Kiss (born 1960) performs on Day 1 of Chicago Open Air, Friday, July 14, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
KISS
Sixty-five-year-old Paul Stanley, the "Star Child" of Kiss, performs during Chicago Open Air, July 14, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
KISS
Paul Stanley and Tommy Thayer of KISS perform during Chicago Open Air, July 14, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
KISS
KISS performs during Chicago Open Air, July 14, 2017.
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News
-
KISS
The four members of Kiss are a collective 249 years old - but they sure as hell don't sound like it.
By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan
Credit: Jake Barlow/CBS News