Shelley Mook: Tennessee mom missing since 2011

Kevin Keele, pictured here with CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller, was hired by Shelley Mook's family to investigate her disappearance and is still on the case.
Miller: Where are you taking me?
Keele: We are going to a cell tower in Beech Grove, Tennessee
Miller: A cell tower?
Keele: Yes
The cell tower Keele is referencing is the last one that pinged Shelley's cellphone the night she disappeared. He claims it was several hours after Shelley was last seen, and that he cannot image why she would be there.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation: 1-800-TBI-FIND [1-800-824-3463]