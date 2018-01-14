Sharon Stone

Back
    Next
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone
    • Sharon Stone

    • "The Quick and the Dead"

      Sharon Stone as a gunslinger in Sam Raimi's "The Quick and the Dead" (1995). The Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress and activist has wowed audiences with daring performances in such films as "Total Recall," "Basic Instinct" and "Casino," and now stars in an interactive mystery for HBO, "Mosaic." 

      Credit: TriStar Pictures

    • "Irreconcilable Differences"

      Born in Meadville, Pa., Sharon Stone modeled in New York and Europe before pursuing acting. After a bit part in Woody Allen's "Stardust Memories," Stone appeared in a string of TV shows, including "Bay City Blues," "Remington Steele," "Magnum, P.I.," and "T.J. Hooker," before playing an aspiring actress in the comedy-drama "Irreconcilable Differences" (1984).

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "King Solomon's Mines"

      Stone co-starred with Richard Chamberlain in the adventure "King Solomon's Mines" (1985) and its sequel, "Allan Quartermain and the Lost City of Gold." 

      Credit: Cannon Films

    • "Total Recall"

      Sweet, yes, but she has a real kick to her. In Paul Verhoeven's sci-fi thriller "Total Recall" (1990), Sharon Stone is the wife of a construction worker (Arnold Schwarzenegger) who comes to believe he's actually a secret agent from Mars. Turns out he's not the only one living a double life. 

      Credit: TriStar Pictures

    • "Basic Instinct"

      Sharon Stone made a tremendous splash with Verhoeven's 1992 erotic thriller "Basic Instinct" (1992), playing a writer who is a murder suspect - and who ensnares an L.A. police detective (Michael Douglas) in her claws. 

      Credit: TriStar Pictures

    • Children's Diabetes Foundation

      Actress Sharon Stone, star of the film "Basic Instinct," arrives at a gala benefit for the Children's Diabetes Foundation in Beverly Hills, Oct. 3, 1992.

      Credit: MARK J. TERRILL/AP

    • Academy Awards

      Actress Sharon Stone and "Sliver" co-producer Bill MacDonald arrive at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion for the 65th Annual Academy Awards show in Los Angeles, March 29, 1993.

      Credit: AP Photo

    • "Sliver"

      Based on the Ira Levin thriller, "Sliver" (1993) starred Sharon Stone as a new resident of a New York City high-rise apartment building whose neighbors are mysteriously dropping dead - sometimes from a very great height.

      Credit: Paramount

    • "Sliver"

      Actress Sharon Stone is surrounded by media as she arrives at the premiere of her movie "Sliver," May 19, 1993. 

      Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    • Valentino

      Italian fashion designer Valentino waves to the public and holds the hand of actress Sharon Stone (wearing a wedding gown) at the end of Valentino's 1994 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection presentation, in Paris October 13, 1993.

      Credit: AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau

    • "The Specialist"

      In the action movie "The Specialist" (1994), Sharon Stone hires a hit man (Sylvester Stallone) to seek revenge against her parents' killers - but former CIA assassin James Woods is there to complicate matters. 

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "The Quick and the Dead"

      Sharon Stone with her costars from the western "The Quick and the Dead": Leonardo DiCaprio, Gene Hackman and Russell Crowe.

      Credit: TriStar Pictures

    • Cannes Film Festival

      Actress and member of the jury Sharon Stone poses as she arrives at the Festival Palace to attend the screening of Martin Scorsese's "Gangs of New York," at the 55th International Film Festival in Cannes, southeastern France, May 20, 2002. 

      Credit: AP Photo/Patrick Gardin

    • Cannes Film Festival

      Actress Sharon Stone, wearing a dress by Italian fashion designer Valentino, clowns around with an unidentified child who was passing by, as she posed for photographers on the terrace of her hotel in Cap d'Antibes near Cannes, French Riviera, Friday, May 26, 1995. 

      Credit: AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere

    • Cannes Film Festival

      Actress Sharon Stone shows off her legs as she arrives at the world premiere of Douglas Keeve's film "Unzipped" prior to a fundraising dinner for the American Foundation For AIDS in Cannes, May 26, 1995, during the 48th International Cannes Film Festival.

      Credit: AP PHOTO/Rhonda Birndorf

    • "Casino"

      Sharon Stone received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress playing the wife of casino operator Robert De Niro, in Martin Scorsese's "Casino" (1995).

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • sharon-stone-ap-96012101936

      Sharon Stone after winning Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her performance in "Casino," at the Golden Globe Awards, Jan. 21, 1996, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

      Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    • "Gloria"

      Sharon Stone starred as a moll out to protect a child (Jean-Luke Figueroa) from the mob in "Gloria," Sidney Lumet's 1999 remake of the John Cassavetes thriller.

      Credit: Columbia Pictures

    • Cannes Film Festival

      Actress Sharon Stone and president of the film festival jury, director David Lynch, laugh during the official jury photocall at the 55th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2002. 

      Credit: AP Photo/Patrick Gardin

    • "Catwoman"

      Sharon Stone played a sinister cosmetics company bigshot whose beauty line has an ugly secret, in "Catwoman" (2004), starring Halle Berry.

      Credit: Warner Brothers

    • "Broken Flowers"

      In Jim Jarmusch's "Broken Flowers" (2005), Bill Murray reconnects with a former girlfriend (Sharon Stone). 

      Credit: Focus Features

    • White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

      Sharon Stone attends the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 27, 2013, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Cannes Film Festival

      Actress Sharon Stone arrives for the screening of "Behind the Candelabra" during the 66th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2013, in Cannes, France.

      Credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

    • Jerusalem

      Actress Sharon Stone holds a baby while meeting with Israeli and Palestinian children during a visit to a classroom in the children's ward of the Hadasa hospital in Jerusalem, Israel, June 18, 2013. Stone came to Israel to participate in celebrations marking Israeli President Shimon Peres' 90th birthday.

      Credit: Uriel Sinai/Getty Images

    • "Lovelace"

      From left: Actors Amanda Seyfried, Peter Sarsgaard, Sharon Stone and Debi Mazar attend a special screening of "Lovelace," Tuesday, July 30, 2013, in New York.

      Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

    • Cannes Film Festival

      Actress Sharon Stone attends the premiere of "The Search" during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2014 in Cannes, France.

      Credit: Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images

    • amfAR 21st Annual Cinema Against AIDS

      Sharon Stone arrives on May 22, 2014, for the amfAR 21st Annual Cinema Against AIDS during the 67th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France.

      Credit: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

    • amfAR 21st Annual Cinema Against AIDS

      Actress Sharon Stone conducts an auction with (from left) Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio, American model Karlie Kloss, British model Jourdan Dunn, French art director/model Julia Restoin Roitfeld and Australian model Jessica Hart, during the amfAR 21st Annual Cinema Against AIDS on the sidelines of the 67th Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, on May 22, 2014.  

      Credit: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

    • amfAR LA Inspiration Gala

      amfAR Global Fundraising Chairman Sharon Stone attends amfAR LA Inspiration Gala honoring Tom Ford at Milk Studios on October 29, 2014 in Hollywood, California. 

      Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

    • amfAR LA Inspiration Gala

      amfAR Global Fundraising Chairman Sharon Stone speaks at amfAR LA Inspiration Gala honoring Tom Ford at Milk Studios on October 29, 2014 in Hollywood, California. 

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • amfAR Inspiration Gala

      Actress Sharon Stone poses at the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles, Oct. 29, 2015.

      Credit: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    • Carousel of Hope Ball

      Sharon Stone attends the 2016 Carousel of Hope Ball held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

      Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

    • CMA Awards

      Actress Sharon Stone attends the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.

      Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

    • Golden Globe Awards

      Sharon Stone and Roan Stone attend the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Golden Globe Awards

      Actors Sharon Stone and J.K. Simmons present at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

      Credit: Reuters

    • "Mosaic"

      In Steven Soderbergh's interactive mystery for HBO, "Mosaic" (2018), Sharon Stone plays an author who disappears, making several men in her life suspects. Viewers can pick their way through the clues via a smartphone app.

      "You follow it like a family tree," Stone told CBS News' Lee Cowan, "where your family tree branches out. And then you push where you want to watch."

      "But does it change the narrative totally?" Cowan asked. 

      "It changes your perspective of the narrative. You see it from different people's point of view."

      Credit: HBO

    • "Mosaic"

      "Mosaic" debuts on January 22, 2018.

            
      For more info:

      "Mosaic" (HBO)
      Get the "Mosaic" app for iPhone and Android smartphones
      Follow @SharonStone on TwitterFacebook and Instagram

            
      By CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: HBO