In Steven Soderbergh's interactive mystery for HBO, "Mosaic" (2018), Sharon Stone plays an author who disappears, making several men in her life suspects. Viewers can pick their way through the clues via a smartphone app.
"You follow it like a family tree," Stone told CBS News' Lee Cowan, "where your family tree branches out. And then you push where you want to watch."
"But does it change the narrative totally?" Cowan asked.
"It changes your perspective of the narrative. You see it from different people's point of view."