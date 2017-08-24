Robert Pattinson

Born Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson, he's the youngest of three children. Growing up in London, he started acting by accident: "I had a lot of very confident kids at my school who were the acting kids, and they were so confident that it made me not wanna do it -- 'Ah, I can't compete.' And then I joined this drama group near my house, worked backstage and stuff. And then one of the plays one year, all the tall people left, and I was the only one tall enough to play this role, and then ended up getting an agent from that!"
"You were lucky!" said Michelle Miller.
"Very, very, very lucky. And then you spend the rest of the your life sort of trying to come to terms with why you were lucky," he laughed. "I still haven't really figured that out yet."
Pictured: Pattinson as Alec D'Urberville in "Tess of the D'Urbervilles."